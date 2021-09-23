Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market size worth $ 1,706.32 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 9.66% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

With advancements in technologies in several nations around the globe, rapid urbanization, increasing need for a power-efficient and cost-effective monitoring system, the market forecast period is driven.

/EIN News/ -- Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market ” By Technology (Rayleigh Effect, Brillouin Scattering, Raman Effect, And Others), By Vertical (Oil & Gas, Power & Utility, Industrial, Civil Engineering, And Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market size was valued at USD 815.78 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,706.32 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.66% from 2021 to 2028.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=3654

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market Overview

The oil and gas industry is undergoing rapid digitization and automation to fulfill the rising need for productivity, efficiency, and safety in operations. The industry is expected to be driven by the increase in offshore drilling activities. This, coupled with high investment done to explore new reserves for oil and gas, would drive the offshore oil and gas industry. However, environmental concern has been the biggest challenge for the expansion of the offshore industry.

The use of DFOS in the civil engineering vertical has been continuously increasing, primarily for structural health monitoring. The main objective behind the increasing penetration of distributed sensors in the civil engineering vertical is to understand better the structural condition and economically efficient management of infrastructure. Geotechnical structures, pipelines, bridges, and dams are the primary areas where structural health monitoring in the civil engineering industry is increasing.



The price of a distributed fiber optic sensor system can be very high, which is still not affordable for every company regaining real-time monitoring and sensing. Additionally, these systems' installation and maintenance are expensive. The high-cost factor associated with distributed fiber optic sensors and the slow economic development of some significant markets such as APAC might hinder the future growth of the globally distributed fiber optic sensor market. Increasing safety standards, supportive government frameworks & policies, and rising demand for data-based analysis are opening lucrative opportunities for the key market players.

Key Developments in Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market

• In February 2020, OFS Fitel, LLC, an American technology company known for designing and manufacturing fiber optic solutions, introduced its new product, the AcoustiSens wideband single-mode vibration sensor fiber, designed to improve DAS systems functionality.

• In August 2021, an electronics manufacturer, AP sensing, launched the fifth generation Distributed Acoustic Sensing (DAS) system with 2p squared technology. With the launch of this new DAS, AP Sensing makes strides in asset monitoring technology with a design that, unlike traditional point sensors, provides gapless monitoring of valuable infrastructures such as pipelines, power cables, and railways.

The major players in the market are Yokogawa Electric Corp., Schlumberger Ltd., OFS Fitel, LLC, Halliburton, Qinetiq Group PLC, Luna Innovations, Inc., Omnisens SA, AP Sensing GmbH, Brugg Kable AG, and Baker Hughes, Inc.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market On the basis of Technology, Application, and Geography.

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Technology Rayleigh Effect Brillouin Scattering Raman Effect Others



Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market, By Application Oil & Gas Power & Utility Industrial Civil Engineering Others



Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Digital Substation Market By Type (Distribution substation and Transmission substation), By Module (Fiber-optic communication networks, Supervisory Control, and Data Acquisition), By Voltage (Up to 220 kV, 220 kV to 550 kV, and Above 550 kV), By Vertical (Transportation, Mining, Metal), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Fiber Optic Sensors Market By Type (Intrinsic and Extrinsic), By Component (Transmitters, Receivers, Optical Amplifiers, Fiber Optic Cable and Others), By End User (Defense, Energy & Power, Medical, Transportation, Industrial, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Telecom Cable Market By Type (Fiber Optic, Coaxial Cable, Twisted Pair Cable, LAN Cables, Data Center cables, and Mobile Networks), By Application (Telecommunication, Data Centers, CATV, Computer Network, and Others), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Fiber Optic Components Market By Type (Cables, Active Optical Cables (AOC), Amplifiers, Splitters, Connectors, Circulators, Transceivers, And Others), By Mode of Data Rate (10G, 40G, 100G, and above 100G), By Application (Communications, Distributed Sensing, Analytical And Medical Equipment, And Lighting), By Geography, Forecast, 2020-2027

Top 10 cable assembly companies solving global challenges with great panache

Visualize Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market using Verified Market Intelligence:-:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling of this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, and Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research is a leading Global Research and Consulting firm servicing over 5000+ customers. Verified Market Research provides advanced analytical research solutions while offering information enriched research studies. We offer insight into strategic and growth analyses, Data necessary to achieve corporate goals and critical revenue decisions.

Our 250 Analysts and SME’s offer a high level of expertise in data collection and governance use industrial techniques to collect and analyze data on more than 15,000 high impact and niche markets. Our analysts are trained to combine modern data collection techniques, superior research methodology, expertise and years of collective experience to produce informative and accurate research.

We study 14+ categories from Semiconductor & Electronics, Chemicals, Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive & Transportation, Information & Communication Technology, Software & Services, Information Security, Mining, Minerals & Metals, Building & construction, Agriculture industry and Medical Devices from over 100 countries.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 UK: +44 (753)-715-0008 APAC: +61 (488)-85-9400 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ BI Enabled Platform: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/vmintelligence/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter