Conquest Cyber Opens New Headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee
Conquest Cyber expands its Florida and Virginia offices by adding a location in the heart of the Nashville tech industry.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Conquest Cyber, a Cyber Risk SaaS company which provides managed security services, cyber risk advisory, and digital transformation, announced the opening of its new Headquarters in Nashville Tennessee. Conquest Cyber is an adaptive cyber risk software that enables organizations to identify what's important, then protect it. The company kicked off their expansion with a charity event in Nashville at the end of August. Conquest Cyber partnered with the Special Operations Warrior Foundation and The Nashville Food Project for the charity portion of their celebration, raising $10,000 for each.
“Our family of companies have had a presence in the Nashville Metro for more than a decade but when Conquest Cyber was ready to step onto the national stage it was an easy choice to make Nashville our new home. The talent, university systems and tech migration has made Nashville into a unique destination that still has the culture and people that give it a special place in the American heart. The Conquest team has embraced our new city and, as expected, Nashville has welcomed us with open arms,” said Jeffrey J. Engle, Conquest Cyber’s Chair and President.
During the event Conquest also mentioned the launch of its newest product SCYOPS™. This product is a complete cybersecurity solution designed specifically for critical infrastructure and highly regulated industries, including healthcare, energy, finance, and manufacturing. It utilizes a single dashboard to manage an entire cybersecurity program with real-time visibility, notifications, and control.
The event began with a live-streamed introduction by Jeffrey Engle and continued with opportunities for guests to interact and give back to the Nashville community.
For more information, visit Conquest Cyber.
About Conquest Cyber
Conquest was purpose built and demand driven to address critical gaps in the national approach to cyber defense. Originally established to address digital transformation challenges in enterprise, Conquest refocused on secure digital transformation and cyber resiliency in 2018 when Jeff Engle took the helm. This led to the deployment of the flagship product ARMED™ and cemented Conquest’s place on the front lines – creating a competitive advantage for their customers in the battle for cyber supremacy.
