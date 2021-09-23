Nonwoven Fabrics Market Size, DROT, Porter’s, PEST, Region & Country Revenue Analysis & Forecast Till 2028
Reports and Data’s latest industry analysis report offers vital data and information relating to the global Nonwoven Fabrics industry.NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global nonwoven fabrics market is expected to be valued at USD 61.38 billion by end of 2028 from a value of USD 40 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period. This growth of the market is attributable to Growing demand from these industries coupled with increasing awareness about benefits of its adoption. Increasing its demand from end use industries owing to excellent properties is estimated to drive growth of the market over the foreseeable future.
The market research report sheds light on the key regional markets including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It thus ascertains the product demand & supply ratios and revenue share of each regional market. Furthermore, the report draws readers’ attention to the intensely competitive scenario of the Nonwoven Fabrics industry and mentions some of the strategic developments such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, corporate deals, and partnerships & collaborations taking place in the industry. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Analysis are among the other key components of this report that highlight the emerging market trends, opportunities, challenges, and threats.
Key companies in the report:
Berry Global Inc., Ahlstrom-Munksjo, DuPont, Glatfelter Company, Fitesa, Lydall Inc., TWE Group, and PFNonwovens.
Rising global population has led to increasing number of construction and building activities across the globe, in turn, driving demand for materials and chemicals. Availability of advanced finishing materials, environmentally sustainable raw materials and chemicals, and growing progress of plastics industry has significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Chemicals and materials industry is a crucial part of the world economy and produces over 70,000 products that are needed across various end-use industries. Consumer products such as soaps, detergents, and cosmetics, along with electronic gadgets, automobiles, and paints & cosmetics, among others are in high demand across the globe and are majorly dependent on various types of chemicals and materials. International corporations are actively engaged in developing sustainable products to reduce carbon emissions and pollution and ensure safe operations of the facilities. These key factors have significantly contributed to market revenue growth and is expected to continue to do so going ahead.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global nonwoven fabrics market on the basis of product, platform, end user, and region:
By Polymer type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
PP
PE
PET
Wood pulp
Rayon
Others
By Layer Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Single-layer
Multilayer
By Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Disposable
Non-disposable
By Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Spunbond
Wet laid
Dry laid
Others (electrostatic spinning and flash-spun)
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Hygiene
Medical
Filtration
Automotive
Consumer products
Building & Construction
Others
Key companies are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches, brand promotions, and R&D activities among others to cater to growing global demand and gain a strong foothold in the market. The report also analyzes the presence of key companies, their ventures, and investment and funding opportunities in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
The study covers critical information and factual data about the Nonwoven Fabrics industry along with an in-depth statistical analysis of the market drivers, limitations, growth prospects, opportunities, and threats. The report also covers SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer better understanding of the competitive landscape of the global Nonwoven Fabrics market.
Key Features of Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market:
The report offers a deep insight into the market with expert data insights from the industry experts and analysts
Dedicated focus on market growth and restraining factors
Thorough analysis of the market segments includes product types, application spectrum, technology, end-user, and other key segments
Current and emerging market trends and growth prospects
A detailed market forecast covering 8 years from 2021 to 2028
