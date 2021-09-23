Organic Acids Market Size, Revenue, Trends, Competitive Landscape Study & Analysis Forecast To 2026
Reports And Data
Organic Acids Market Size – USD 19.91 Billion in 2018, Industry Growth - CAGR of 8.0%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Acids market was valued at USD 19.91 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 36.86 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%. Organic acids have a wide scale of application in the industry. Synthetically produced organic acids are used as catalysts, surfactants and dyes popularly. Those that are produced by fermentation process of microorganisms are extensively used in various processes in the food and beverages industry. Organic acids market is expected to witness a favourable growth scenario in the Asia Pacific market as the region has an extensively increasing demand for food and beverages, which are an important application of organic acids.
The organic acids market is witnessing a comparative leniency in the regulatory and approval norms, which is pushing the market growth forward. These acids are finding increasing use in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetic industry, which is further pushing forward the market growth. The top companies in the organic acids market are mainly focusing on qualitative product improvements for efficient applicability in the related end-use segments.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1730
Companies considered and profiled in this market study
Cargill, Aryan International, Novus, BASF SE, Tate & Lyle, Dow Chemical Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Corbion, Myriant Corporation, Zhengzhou Best Cooperation, among others are leading players involved in the global Organic Acids market.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Organic Acids market on the basis of product type, source type, application, and region:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Formic Acid
Citric Acid
Lactic Acid
Acetic Acid
Gluconic Acid
Itaconic Acid
Others
Propionic Acid
Succinic Acid
Pyruvic Acid
Source Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Biomass
Molasses
Starch
Chemical Synthesis
Agro-Industrial Residue
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
Food and Beverages Industry
Animal Feed
Chemical Industry
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Agriculture
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
Latin America
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1730
Further key findings from the report suggest-
The market for renewable organic acids is driven by stringent environmental regulations imposed on the conventional production methods. The former do not leave any toxic waste behind and organic acids are therefore being increasingly synthesized from renewable bio-based methods.
By product, formic acid has important applications. It is highly acidic in nature, which helps in leather production processes, dyeing processes and textile finishing. The formic acid segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the period of forecast.
Citric acid is another popular organic acid that has very strong physio-chemical properties. It has important biomedical applications and also as a disinfectant against many viruses.
Animal feed products are an important application of organic acids due to their positive effect on feed quality and animal performance. BASF SE offers Lupro-Mix, a blend of Propionic acid and formic acid, which is a popular animal feed product.
Since organic acids provide antimicrobial protection, they are helpful in self-care commercial products. Their popularity arises mainly out of the fact that they are cost-effective and safe in comparison to most other alternatives that have been developed.
Molasses are an important bio-based source for the production of organic acids. For example, organic acids from cane molasses have properties of the acids that are naturally occurring in cane juice. Aconitic acids and malic acids are the main categories derived.
The organic acids market is expected to have the maximum growth and product penetration in the food and beverages industry during the forecast period. This is primarily due to their preservation and flavour addition applications.
North America is an important region in the global organic acids market. Strong industrial set-ups in the region and the boom in the shale oil and gas sector is expected to fuel the demand for organic acids in the North American markets.
Asia Pacific will be registering the highest CAGR as a market for organic acids. This is because of the presence of key market players like India and China, that have an extensively expanding food and pharmaceuticals industry. The regulatory norms are also lenient, which contributes to the ease of doing business.
To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-acids-market
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
Market Definition
Research Scope & Premise
Methodology
Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Increasing consumer spending on food and beverages
3.2. Growing adoption of scientific food techniques
3.3. Rising usage in the pharmaceuticals industry
Chapter 4. Organic Acids Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Organic Acids Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Organic Acids Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
4.3. Regulatory framework
4.4. Organic Acids Market Impact Analysis
Continued….
Request a customization on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1730
Read our Blog @
https://reportsanddata.com/blog/top-8-food-industry-trends
https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-cosmetics-and-beauty-industry-trends
https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-luxury-furniture-brands
https://www.reportsanddata.com/blog/top-10-home-appliances-brands
Thank you for reading our report. For further details on the report or its customization, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is equipped with crucial information and well-suited to your needs.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn