Organic Starch Market Size, Share, Key Drivers, Demand and Trend Analysis, 2020–2026

Organic Starch Market to Reach USD 52.19 Billion By 2026 With CAGR 4.6%NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Organic Starch market was valued at USD 36.27 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 52.19 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%. As the lifestyle of people today comprises of long working hours, there is a surging demand for ready-to-eat convenience foods, that are easily available in retail stores. Organic starch is an important bulking, sweetening and binding agent in such applications. It also finds important applications in the textile and pharmaceuticals industry, in applications like textile sixing of cotton clothes and diluting, binding and lubrication processes. It is due to such desirable properties that organic starch is observed to be gaining a significant traction on a global level.
While the developed European and American economies currently hold a large market share both in production and consumption of organic starch, the Asia Pacific region along with other emerging economies is expected to grow strongly over the following decade.
For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the Organic Starch market on the basis of product type, distribution channel, application, end use, and region:
Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
• Potato Starch
• Corn Starch
• Arrowroot Starch
• Tapioca Starch
• Others
Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
• Direct
• Indirect
• Store-based selling
• Online retailing
Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
• Bulking Agent
• Anti-Caking Agent
• Sweetener
• Stabilizer
• Fat Replacer
• Others
End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)
• Baking Industry
• Meat Industry
• Animal Feed Products
• Textile Industry
• Pharmaceutical Products
• Personal Care Products
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
• Latin America
Further key findings from the report suggest-
• Rapidly changing consumer lifestyle that demands an increased availability of ready-to-eat convenience and packaged foods is propelling market growth. With an increasing number of restaurants and food outlets serving these products, the demand for organic starch is going up.
• A high demand for natural and clean product labels along with rising sweetening requirements are leading the corn starch market globally. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast time frame.
• Organic Arrowroot Powder finds popular application as a thickener in fruit gels and fruit sauces. It is preferred over corn starch in specific uses as it creates a perfectly clear gel and does not break even after being combined with acidic ingredients.
• Potato starch has numerous applications in ready-to-eat, ready-to-mix and convenience food products globally, and especially in emerging economies because of its ability to form clear pastes and solutions. This is fueling the potato starch market growth.
• Geographically, North America is expected to lead the global organic starch market due to extensive demand for packaged and processed foods. Potato starch is used widely to produce wiener, meat balls and hamburgers, and hence the strong demand.
• Poland and other eastern European countries will be leading the market for organic starch in the European region, which is already a mature production share holder. This is due to the fertile resources and a burgeoning demand.
• Nations like India and China are leading the textile industry growth in the Asia Pacific region. The applicability of starch in textile sizing is leading the product demand in these markets.
• The organic starch market is winning over conventional alternatives such as regular starch or gelatin due to properties like the provision of ubiquitous texture that is product appealing.
To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/organic-starch-market
Highlights of the TOC:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Rapidly changing consumer lifestyle
3.2. Rising awareness about healthy diets
3.3. Increasing use for convenience foods
3.4. Booming textile industry
Chapter 4. Organic Starch Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Organic Starch Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Organic Starch Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
…..
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
11.1. Tate & Lyle
11.1.1. Company Overview
11.1.2. Financial Performance
11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.2. Aryan International
11.2.1. Company Overview
11.2.2. Financial Performance
11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.3. Avebe
11.3.1. Company Overview
11.3.2. Financial Performance
11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking
11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives
11.4. Ingredion
11.4.1. Company Overview
Continued…
