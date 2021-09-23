Labeler Market Size Is Projected To Reach Valuation of around USD 7.75 Billion by 2028 – Reports and Data
Rise in the adoption of automatic labeling machines is the primary factor influencing market growthNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Labeler Market is expected to reach USD 7.75 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the rise in the adoption of automatic labeling machines and emergence of packaging robots with advanced sensors, vision technology, and laser detection ability.
Automatic labeling machine do not need an operator. This machine is generally made of a labeling applicator, a conveyor - to transport the products, and a control system. Many organizations skip hand operated and semi-automatic machines for rapid expansion for equipment which provide high volume output. Automatic machines offer better packaging consistency and reduce production time. Labeling using automatic equipment also offer lower labor cost per unit than semi-automatic.
High deployment costs may hinder the growth of the market.
Key participants include Videojet, Markem-Imaje, Weber Packaging Solutions, Domino, Label-Aire, Pro Mach, Diagraph, Matthews, ALTech, Quadrel Labeling Systems, EPI Labelers, Panther Industries, Cotao, and XRH, among others.
• The market is segmented on the basis of equipment type into automatic, semi-automatic, manual and others.
• The automatic labelers are forecasted to dominate the market in 2020 and also to witness the highest growth if 4.2% during the forecast period.
• The automatic labelers are easy to use, reduces labor costs, increases production efficiency and is time saving for the end user industries.
• The market is segmented on the basis of type into print and apply and apply only labelers. The apply-only labelers segment dominated the market in 2020, with a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period, since labeler applicators are simply used by industries at the end of the production.
• The market is segmented on the basis of application into vials, glass/plastic bottles, glass/plastic jars, metal containers, cans and others. Glass/plastic bottles dominated the market in 2020, and is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.4% during the forecast period, due to demand in food and beverage and retail industries.
• The market is segmented on the basis of industry vertical into food & beverage, healthcare & pharmaceutical, retail, logistics & transportation, IT & electronics and others.
• Use of labels by retailers to protect their goods against shoplifting and theft is driving the market for labelers in the retail segment. The segment dominated the market in 2020 and is forecasted to have a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period, closely followed by food and beverages.
• The market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, led by, China, India and Japan, is forecasted to dominate the market in 2028, with a CAGR of 2.5%, due to the high disposable income, change in spending behavior, industrialization and urbanization in the region.
• The companies have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to hold ongoing trails and come up with new developments in the market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Labeler Market on the basis of equipment type, type, industry vertical, application, and region:
Equipment type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Automatic
Semi-automatic
Manual
Others
Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Print and apply
Direct print & apply labeler
Loose loop print & apply labeler
Apply only
Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Vials
Plastic/glass bottles
Plastic/glass jars
Metal containers
Cans
Others
Industry vertical Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
Food and beverages
Healthcare and pharmaceuticals
Retail
Logistics and transportation
IT and electronics
Others
The research study includes an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. The report further explores the key business players along with their in-depth profiling, product portfolio, and strategic business decisions. The report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and further validated by analysts, industry experts, and market professionals. The report also sheds light on the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches, among others.
Regional analysis covers assessment of import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, and presence of key players in the region. The report also offers insights about revenue growth, market size, market share, technological advancements, and presence of key players in each region.
Regional Bifurcation of the Labeler Market Includes:
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
