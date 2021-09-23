Opus honored with Amadeus Austrian Music Award for Lifetime Achievement
"Yes we're gonna make it...", was a phrase Herwig Rüdisser was singing in 1981 with a prophetic note during the last chorus of 'Flying High': A song that would eventually become a classic in the repertoire of the young band ... 40 years, 14 albums and miles of world-wide-touring later, Opus are releasing the single 'We Made It' in 2021: A song that sums up the story of a band, suddenly sent into lockdown in the final spurt of their joint career...
Especially in times like these, it is most important to have a positive vision and to imagine what it will be like when all the madness is over - off to new shores! This applies to the hope in overcoming a global pandemic just as much as to the last tour together as a band, looking back on an amazing journey with incredible highlights.
In 1982, Herwig may not have had the faintest idea about the crazy road ahead; and the pandemic is obviously not over yet... but the positive and hopeful nature of this song has probably become even more important in 2021 than ever before:
"We did it! We made it!"
Turning a vision into reality is not always the easiest thing of course. It certainly takes consistency, hard work and patience. The endurance and continuity to live this vision of a rock band for more than 48 years allows Opus to look back on an incomparable history with unforgettable moments, and will be honored with this years’ Amadeus Music Award for Lifetime Achievement.
In celebration of this unique honor, Opus delivered a spectacular performance on the rooftop of the UNIQA Tower in Vienna. “We would like to thank everyone who has been supporting us with such power and ambition over the last 48 years! At the end of our career, we are more than happy to receive the Amadeus as a token of appreciation from the Austrian audience, media and music industry - We Made It:-)))
OPUS - 'We Made It’
