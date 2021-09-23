Which is base year calculated in the Powered Surgical Instrument Market report?
Rising demand of non-invasive & minimally invasive surgery and growing geriatric population play a major role in the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers detailed insights on the top investment pockets, market size & estimations, growth factors & opportunities, strategic developments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global powered surgical instrument market was pegged at $1.94 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $2.73 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.2% through 2025.
Rising demand of non-invasive & minimally invasive surgery and growing geriatric population play a major role in the growth of the powered surgical instrument market. Furthermore, rise in medical tourism in developing countries is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.
Powered surgical instruments are high-powered specially designed instruments that are used for performing specific or desired actions during a surgery. There are several high-powered surgical drill systems present in the market such as reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and other handpieces, which are used during orthopedic, neuro, cardiovascular, cardiothoracic, and various other surgeries.
Based on product, the market is segmented into handpieces, power source & controls, and accessories. Handpieces segment is further divided into drill systems, reamer systems, saw systems, stapler, shavers, and others. Power source & controls segment is further divided into batteries, electric consoles, and pneumatic regulators. Accessories segment is further divided into surgical accessories and electrical accessories. The accessories segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during forecast period due to bulk purchase, low cost, and shorter lifespan than the product.
Plastic surgery segment to manifest rapid growth by 2025
The plastic surgery segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023, owing to the growing demand for cosmetic surgeries, increasing incidence of cancer, and growing age-related surgeries across the globe. However, the orthopedic surgery segment accounted the largest share, contributing about 21% share of the market, owing to increased demand for minimally invasive surgery in orthopedics and rise in geriatric population. The other segments analyzed in the report include neurosurgery, ENT surgery, cardiovascular surgery, cardiothoracic surgery, and others.
Handpieces segment to dominate the market throughout the study period
The handpieces segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing about two-thirds of total market revenue, owing to the growing demand for minimally invasive surgery and rapid adoption of technologically advanced surgical instruments. However, the accessories segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.1% during the study period, owing to frequent change of surgical and electrical accessories due to occurrence of wear and tear of accessories over time. The power source & controls segment is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.
North America governs the market in 2017
North America held the largest share in the global powered surgical instrument market, garnering about half of the total revenue in 2017, owing to highly sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and high adoption rate of technologically advanced surgical tools in the region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases and rise in demand of minimally invasive surgery. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
Torchbearers of the market
De Soutter Medical Ltd.
Peter Brasseler Holdings LLC
Intrauma S.p.A.
GEISTER Medizintechnik GmbH
Ruijin Medical Instrument & Device Co., Ltd.
