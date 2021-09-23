Advancements in Paints & Coatings Industry to Aid the Growth of the Acetone Derivatives Market Over the Forecast Period
Fact.MR Estimates Global Production On Acetone Derivatives To Cross 10.5 Million Tons In 2021, Though Demand Will Remain Under 10.2 Million Tons.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, over the past half-decade, global market value of acetone derivatives increased at a CAGR of around 4.1%, owing to high demand for end-use products across regions such as East Asia, North America, and South Asia & Oceania.
Germany is a leading market for beauty and cosmetic products in Europe. The beauty and cosmetics market in Germany is valued at around US$ 15 Bn as of 2019, owing to the presence of leading brands such as Dr Hauschka, Nivea, and others, along with demand for high-end cosmetic products in the country.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of acetone derivatives of manufacturers positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative production expansion in the recently published report.
Competition Landscape: Top Acetone Derivative Companies
• To expand their consumer base, acetone derivative manufacturers are opting for a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, acquisitions, and collaborations to help them garner more market share that would provide them the desired competitive advantage.
• In December 2020, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it had acquired "green field" property on the Mississippi river, and plans to construct a 350KT MMA plant. The plant is to be constructed based on the company's proven ALPHA technology.
• In March 2021 Lotte chemical announced that it will use Honeywell UOP Q-max, EVONIK MSHP, and Phenol 3G technologies to produce phenol and acetone derivatives. Through this technological engagement, Lotte chemicals aims at increasing its global production of phenol and acetone derivatives in order to raise its market position.
• In May 2021, Arkema announced divestment of its PMMA business to Trinseo. Following this divestment, Arkema aims at becoming a prominent player in the specialty material segment by 2024.
• In November 2019, ALTIVIA Ketones & Derivatives completed the acquisition of Dow’s acetone derivative business. This move by Altivia would ensure the expansion of its ketone & additives business by providing quality products to the end user segment.
Similar, recent developments related to companies offering acetone derivatives have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.
Market Segments Covered in Acetone Derivatives Industry Research
By Product Type
• Bisphenol A
• Diacetone Alcohol
• Methyl Methacrylate (MMA)
• Isophorone
• Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)
By Grade
• Chemical Grade Acetone Derivatives
• Food Grade Acetone Derivatives
• Pharma Grade Acetone Derivatives
By Application
• Acetone Derivatives in Solvents
• Acetone Derivatives in Additives
• Acetone Derivatives in Intermediates
By End Use
• Acetone Derivatives for Paints & Coatings
• Acetone Derivatives for Cosmetics & Personal Care
• Acetone Derivatives for Pharmaceuticals
• Acetone Derivatives for Adhesives
• Acetone Derivatives for Chemicals
• Others
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
Key Points Covered in Acetone Derivatives Industry Survey:
• Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2031)
• Production Capacity Analysis of Prominent Manufacturers
• Acetone Derivatives Pricing Analysis
• Product Pricing Optimization Strategy
• Associated Industry Analysis (Ketone Derivatives Market Overview)
• Key Drivers and Restraints Shaping Market Growth
• Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis
• Competition Mapping and Benchmarking
• Market Share Analysis
• COVID-19 Impact on Demand for Phenol/Acetone Derivatives and How to Navigate
• Demand for Acetone Derivatives as Additives
• Demand for Acetone Derivatives as Degreasers
• Demand for Acetone Derivatives as Coupling Agents
• Demand for Acetone Derivatives as Cleaning Agents
• Demand for Mesityl Oxide
• Analysis on Sales of Methyl Isobutyl Carbinol
• Demand for Diisobutyl Ketone
• Exclusive Assessment on Sales of Methyl Isobutyl Ketone
• Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies
