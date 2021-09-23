Global Mesotherapy Market to Surpass US$ 968.4 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global mesotherapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 560.4 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Mesotherapy Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing cases of alopecia areata, increasing number of product launches and increase in donations by market players to non-profit organizations.

Increasing prevalence of alopecia areata, is expected to fuel the market growth of global mesotherapy market over the forecast period. For instance, according to The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), U.K., in 2020, the estimated prevalence of alopecia in the U.K. was 15 per 10,000 people. It is known to affect people of all ages, but it is most common in childhood and adolescence. Peak incidence was observed between the ages of 15 and 29. Before the age of 21, 50-60% of men experience their first bald patch.

The increasing number of product approvals and launches is expected to bolster growth of the global mesotherapy market. For instance, on November 19, 2019, Toskani Cosmetics released a number of products for professionals to use when performing hyaluronic acid transdermal therapies. The four products with the highest concentrations for effective results are: TKN HA 3, TKN HA MW 2%, TKN HA XS 2%, and TKN HA Glowcomplex. All of these products are intended to improve skin hydration, skin elasticity, and to provide long-lasting firming and moisturizing properties with an immediate smooth effect. They will also help in improving skin tone, and providing a long-lasting luminosity effect.

Increasing donations and collaborations within market players and non-profit organizations are expected to drive the growth of the global mesotherapy market. For instance, on January 26, 2021, Galderma Laboratories L.P., a global dermatology company, launched Face for Change, a program aimed at making a difference in communities across the country. Galderma will donate US$100 to either Dress for Success or The Skin Cancer Foundation for every patient who receives a facial aesthetic treatment with Dysport, depending on the office location. Dysport is used for the temporary improvement of moderate to severe frown lines between the brows (glabellar lines) in adults under the age of 65.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the global mesotherapy market over the forecast period. For instance, on October 12, 2017, following the success of their Spanish partnership, Groupe Sebbin, a medical device company, announced a broader agreement with Revitacare, a French Laboratory specialized in cutting-edge research, development, and manufacturing of anti-aging highly elaborated formulas. This agreement will enable Sebbin to establish a stronger foothold in the aesthetic market and become a bigger player in the non-invasive product market with top products for the face and hair by leveraging its direct network of nearly 50 sales representatives in Europe.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global mesotherapy market include Koru Pharmaceuticals Co. LTD, Fusion Meso, PerseBelle, Toskani Cosmetics, Demoaroma Italy srl, Pluryal, Messoessence, Galderma Laboratories L.P., Revitacare, Mesoestetic, and DERMEDICS International.

Market Segmentation:

Global Mesotherapy Market, By Product Type:

Mesotherapy Solutions Mesotherapy Creams Mesotherapy Masks Others



Global Mesotherapy Market, By Application:

Anti-ageing Facial Rejuvenation Stretch Marks Acne & Scar Treatment Fat Loss Hair Loss Others



Global Mesotherapy Market, By End User:

Hospitals Dermatology and Cosmetic Clinics Others



Global Mesotherapy Market, By Region:

North America



By Country: U.S. Canada



Latin America



By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America



Europe



By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country



China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East



Africa

By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



