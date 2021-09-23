Paybotic Will Attend MJBizCon 2021 — the Most Anticipated Event of the Cannabis Business Year — in Las Vegas, NV

The industry-leading payment processor for American cannabis businesses will have a profound presence at the top gathering of marijuana professionals in the US.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paybotic is excited to attend MJBizCon 2021 — the top annual cannabis business convention in the United States — hosted in Las Vegas, NV from October 19th through 22nd. Several Paybotic executives and representatives will be in attendance, with over a thousand other exhibits planned across a 250K square foot event hall.

In addition to hosting two booths at MJBizCon, Paybotic will also participate in several pre-conference events and host a private party for licensees. As a top payment processing services provider across the cannabis industry, Paybotic’s representatives are excited for the opportunity to network with any passionate cannabusiness professionals or potential partners also attending the conference. Paybotic invites you to come stop by their booths (C3811 and N2617) for some trendy swag items and exclusive networking opportunities.

Cannabis business owners, decision makers, and other professionals in search of potential partnerships, business advice, investment, and connection opportunities can find what they are looking for at MJBizCon 2021. The conference will consist of four days including the pre-conference event, with events on all days beginning at 9:00 am.

Scheduled events will include a finance forum, science symposium, open exhibit floor, breakout sessions, themed networking periods, and many other cannabis-related meetings of professionals. MJBizCon 2021 will also feature over 80 keynote speakers — including Daymond John, the co-star of ABC’s Shark Tank and Founder/CEO of Fubu.

Those interested in attending MJBizCon 2021 virtually or in person can visit the conference website for additional information on session schedules, topics, exhibiting, travel, and registration rates. For more information on visiting Paybotic’s booths or attending the licensee party, please contact a representative for additional information.

More About Paybotic

Paybotic is one of the largest payment processing solution providers for high-risk merchants in the United States. The company specializes in helping cannabis and other high-risk industry businesses process customer payments and maintain compliance amid evolving regulation.

As innovators in the FinTech space, products such as the Cashless ATM have been obvious solutions for Paybotic to implement across the cannabis industry. The company actively works with a variety of sizes of businesses—from single store locations to multi-state operators and even publicly-traded companies.

Cannabis business owners or decision makers with interest in one or several of Paybotic’s full suite of modern payment processing services can call 844-420-4729 for more information. Those interested can also visit the Paybotic website to speak with a live agent at https://www.paybotic.com/.