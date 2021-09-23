Compression Therapy Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028
Rise in the chronic vein disorders, varicose veins and deep vein thrombosis and changing lifestyle are key factorsNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Compression Therapy Market valued at USD 3,092.6 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 4,344.3 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 4.30%. Compression therapy is a therapy where by it acts by increasing the blood flow especially in the lower limbs by strengthening vein support. It intents a gentle application of the pressure to the ankles and legs by compression garments which helps in supporting the legs. It is like an elastic garment whereby generating pressure goes up to the leg. The stockings act as a replicated muscle, its acts by adding some pressure to constricting areas of the legs where there is less flow of blood and to reduce the pain in the lower limbs as the veins loosen up.
Vein disorders leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, blood clots and varicose veins they are key drivers to this market. Products, includes stockings, bandages, garments that are being used to treat them. With the rise in the technological advancement and also increase incidence in disease population, compression therapy is gaining importance as it also acts as an OTC product these are the factors are expected to fuel the market for the further growth.
Lack reimbursement for compression therapy products by the government is likely to slow down the market in the forecast period which act as a major restraint to the market.
Market Overview:
The pharma and healthcare industry has undergone a revolutionary change owing to the COVID-19 pandemic with individuals increasing their focus on health and wellness. Companies operating in the industry have invested heavily in clinical trials and research studies to develop medications to cater to the growing unmet clinical demand on a global level. Implementation of cutting-edge technology in healthcare sector and increasing investment in research and development have contributed significantly to revenue growth of the market in the recent past. In addition, availability of favorable health insurance and reimbursement policies have also positively impacted the healthcare sector with more and more individuals opting to get treatment at hospital and clinical facilities. Rapid development of novel drugs and pharmaceuticals, increasing incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, establishment of state-of-the-art healthcare facilities, and rising availability of over-the-counter medications have significantly contributed to the revenue growth of the market.
The report has gather vital information about recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, brand promotions, R&D activities, and government and corporate deals, among others through extensive primary and secondary research. The report also offers detailed analysis of each competitor along with their financial standing, global market position, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, and business expansion plans.
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the regional bifurcation of the market with respect to market share, market size, revenue growth, import/export, production and consumption patterns, macro and micro economic growth factors, regulatory framework, investment and funding opportunities, and presence of key players in each region including North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to further discuss the revenue growth and lucrative growth opportunities for the Compression Therapy market in these key regions.
Further key findings from the report suggest
Latest technology of highâ€frequency chest compression (HFCC) is used for the clearance of mucous secretions from airways for cystic fibrosis (CF) patients for improvement in lungs nt. The device consists of a variable air pulse delivery system and a nonâ€stretch inflatable vest worn by the patient to cover the chest bandages includes in printed ovals or rectangles for better bandage extension; bandage application at full stretch.
Globally vein treatment market is expected to reach till USD 475 million. growth is being driven by technological advancements as well as developments in varicose vein treatment devices to create less disturbing procedures.
The Global Venous Thromboembolism Treatment Market will increase the demand for compression therapy but drugs based system will act as a restraint to the market, The development of intermittent pneumatic compression (IPC) devices are required after surgeries; worn on the calf from knee to ankle, it squeezes the legs in every 60 seconds, that increases blood flow to prevent clots due to immobility which accounts USD 1.8 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH)
Mobile Active Compressions (MAC) device is regarded as more superior to standard compression machine which mainly focuses on the patients care and acceptance Here Force’s technology has made a “breathable, and lightweight” garment that comprises of sleeves for eliminating the clumsy air hoses. The device is capable of displaying the mobility statistics for doctors, nurses and the patient;
INTELECT® SWD100 is a product from DJO global Inc it is therapy in which it is preferably used to reduce muscle spasms, rigidness in joint and increase in blood flow it is touch screen device which can be used easily by patients.
BSN medical (Germany), DJO Global Inc. (U.S.), medi GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Tactile Medical (U.S.), PAUL HARTMANN AG (Germany), and SIGVARIS (Switzerland). Sanyleg S.r.l. (Italy), 3M Company (U.S.), Tactile Medical (U.S.), ConvaTec Inc. (U.K.), ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge Group) (Sweden), and Julius Zorn GmbH (Juzo) (Germany) are major players in this market.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Compression Therapy market on the basis of product and service, technique, application, end user and region:
Product & Service Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Compression Garments
Compression Stockings
Compression Bandages & Wraps
Other Compression Garments*
Compression Braces
Compression Pumps
Other compression garments
Application outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Varicose Vein Treatment
Deep Vein Thrombosis Treatment
Lymphedema Treatment
Leg Ulcer Treatment
Other Applications
Technique outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Static Compression Therapy
Dynamic Compression Therapy
End- User outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2020–2028)
Hospitals
Clinics
Ambulatory Surgical Centers,
Home Care Settings
Country-wise regional analysis covers:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
