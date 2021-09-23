Vaginal Specula Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027
Growing prevalence of cervical cancer is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.NEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global vaginal specula market is expected to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing use of vaginal specula in gynecology diagnosis is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Cervical cancer is one of the most common causes of cancer in women, with over 500,000 new cases taking place per year across the globe. Cervical cancer is generally diagnosed between the age range of 35 years and 44 years. Approximately 15.0% of women aged above 65 years are diagnosed with cervical cancer. In 2019, over 13,000 women in the U.S. were diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer. Occurrence rates for the disease fell by over 50% between 1975 and 2015 owing partially to an increase in screening, which can detect cervical changes before becoming cancerous. Survival rates in cases of cervical cancer depend on several factors, such as the diagnosis stage of cervical cancer. When diagnosed at an early stage, the survival rate is around 92.0% for women having invasive cervical cancer.
Growing awareness in women about gynecological diseases across the globe along with increased spending on personal health and regular checkups, is expected to drive the market demand. Also, increased healthcare infrastructure facilities in developing countries, along with growing government initiatives to spread awareness about different types of cancer prevailing in women are fueling the growth of the market in the forecast period.
Key participants include
CooperSurgical Inc., Welch Allyn, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex Inc., Integra Lifesciences, Robinson Healthcare, Dynarex Corporation, Steris, and OBP Medical Corporation, among others.
Technological advancements and rapid digitization have streamlined the daily operations of the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing spending on medicine due to growing geriatric populace, rising incidence of chronic diseases, increasing number of product launches, and growing number of R&D activities are some key factors contributing to revenue growth of the market. Increasing focus on patient engagement solutions, rising focus to cater to growing unmet clinical demand, adoption of advanced technologies to streamline workflows in healthcare sector, and availability of skilled healthcare professionals has been positively impacting the pharma & healthcare industry. The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has further increased focus on healthcare facilities, teleconsultation and telemedicine, and increased burden on the healthcare industry compelling governments and companies to invest heavily to cater to the growing global demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• By raw materials, plastics are estimated to witness a faster growth rate in the period 2019-2027.
• By product type, two blade vaginal specula contributed to the largest market share in 2018. The two blades of this product facilitate its entry in its final position where they can be positioned by a screw mechanism, to enable the operator to perform diagnosis/surgery while keeping the blades apart.
• By usability, disposable vaginal specula held a major market share in 2018 and is estimated to grow at a rate of 3.7% in the forecast period. The high demand for disposable vaginal specula is owing to higher usage frequency and chances of decreased infection risk.
• By end-users, hospital accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and projected to grow at a rate of 3.0% in the forecast period. The high market share of hospitals & clinics is owing to higher purchasing power of hospitals, well-resourced diagnostic rooms, and availability of proficient healthcare professionals, among others.
• North America held the largest market size in 2018 and is anticipated to witness a growth rate of 3.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is due to the growing prevalence of cervical cancer, well-established healthcare facilities, supportive government initiatives for screening cervical cancer, and the presence of leading market players.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global vaginal specula market on the basis of raw material, product type, usability, application, end-user, and region:
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Metals
• Plastics
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• One Blade Vaginal Specula
• Two Blade Vaginal Specula
• Three Blade Vaginal Specula
• Others
Usability Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Reusable
• Disposable
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Diagnosis
• Surgery
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)
• Hospitals
• Diagnostic Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
The report discusses in detail the top companies in the market along with their recent initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint venture, partnerships, corporate and government deals, collaborations, and brand promotions and product launches among others. The report further discusses the companies’ initiatives and investments in key regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Region analysis Covers:
• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
In conclusion, the report offers a comprehensive analysis of the factors expected to drive the global Vaginal Specula market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the market landscape and a futuristic perspective on its growth and progress. The report also provides an analysis of the entry-level driving and restraining factors for the new entrants contributing to the market. The report also offers strategic recommendations to the established players as well as new entrants to help them gain a strong foothold in the market.
