Gifted Massage Therapist Jarnette Brownlee to be Featured on Close Up Radio

TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- These days people have a lot to be nervous about. They are returning to in-person work, storms are raging, children are starting or returning to schools and there are new virus variants. One woman is on a mission to help those who are anxious to relax, stay calm, and feel good. Her name is Jarnette Brownlee, and she has a growing business giving people massages (along with scented hand-mixed sugar scrubs and refreshing peppermint water) that help them to destress and feel better.

Jarnette has been in practice for about seven years now. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology from California State University Northridge, followed by a specialty certification from Southern California Health Institute, and keeps pursuing education on therapeutic modalities and holistic healing. She works at a multi-service wellness center, gives massages at her own home, and also will travel to client’s homes. Her business is aptly named Healing is What I’m Giving, and she truly enjoys helping people and seeing them unwind. Jarnette also goes the extra mile to make clients feel comfortable, especially when it’s their first massage experience, or if they are hesitant about having to disrobe or wear a mask. She does, however, insist high standards of safety and cleanliness, and did so even before the pandemic (which, interestingly, has been good to her business).

Jarnette is trained in many different styles of therapeutic massage and when customers first come in, they can ask for something specific. More often Jarnette will recommend what’s best. For instance, if they just want to relax, she’d offer a Swedish massage, if they come in after playing basketball or a gym workout, it would be sports massage, and include some stretches. If it’s someone in pain, deep tissue is usually the solution. Jarnette will also recommend the addition of the sugar scrubs she makes from natural oils like coconut and lemon, which soften the skin while she works. Jarnette gives clients options, because wants them to feel heard, important and involved.

“I want people to feel safe and trust me. I keep the lines of communication open,” Jarnette says, “I don’t just do a massage, I actually care! I feel I am humble and welcoming too.”

Jarnette is proud to inspire health promotion, relaxation, and rejuvenation and she looks forward to having an impact on even more lives as her business grows. During the show she will give a shoutout to all those who have supported her dreams, especially her mother, who beyond giving emotional support takes clients temperatures, schedules appointments and puts people at ease while they are waiting.

Jarnette is also going to enlighten us all about her massage work, techniques, sugar scrubs, holistic beliefs, and everything the name Healing is What I’m Giving stands for.

