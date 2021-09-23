Urological Devices Market Global Analysis, Segments, Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027
Reports And Data
Increasing demand for the urological devices in the kidney & bladder diseases coupled with high investments in R&DNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global urological devices market is forecast to reach USD 62.76 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The urological devices are all the equipment involved in the urological operations, diagnosis, treatment, analysis, testing, and others. Kidney diseases, bladder prolapse, urinary tract infections, erectile dysfunction, prostatitis, urologic oncology, and pediatric urology, to name a few, are some of the most common urological diseases that require the urological devices in the treatment system. Rising incidences of geriatric and pediatric urological disorders are few growing diseases that incorporate the urological devices in the procedures and treatments. Improving healthcare facilities in the developing regions are effectively helping in the market growth. An increased awareness about healthcare & wellness, changing urological disease patterns, government supports, and escalating volumes of urological healthcare services is expected to take part in the rapid growth of this market.
The North American market is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 22.15 Billion in the year 2027, owing to its extensive demand for urology devices in the hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Asia Pacific, with its elevated growth in the healthcare industry and escalating volumes of urological patients in China, India, and Japan, is likely to achieve a significant market share. China and India are some of the fastest-growing markets, while the United States and Germany hold some of the most prominent players in the market.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2438
The global Urological Devices market is expected to register significant growth throughout the forecast period. The pharmaceutical & healthcare sector has register significant revenue growth over the recent past. Technological advancements in the healthcare and medical sector, availability of latest tools and techniques, increasing investments in the healthcare sector and improving healthcare infrastructure are key factors boosting market growth. In addition, rising funds by several public and private sectors, high adoption of POC diagnosis and home care settings, is further fueling market growth.
The current pandemic has been very challenging for all industries including the healthcare and pharma sector. Shortage of medicines, vaccines and others healthcare facilities is expected to open lucrative growth opportunities for market players in going ahead.
Competitive Landscape:
The report offers detailed information about recent activities by market players, their market position, financial status, global standing, services and product portfolio along with license agreement. These key players are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, merger and acquisitions, and joint ventures to gain robust footing in the market. These players are also investing in research and development activities to come up with enhanced materials and products.
Further key findings from the report suggest
• Online retailing supply of the medical instrument and devices has been trendy in the emerging nations like China and India mainly. Online retailers can offer reduced prices compared to the medical stores and offline vendors due to the non-involvement of the distributor chains in the process. This sub-segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
• The others sub-segment in the urological disease segment includes male infertility, erectile dysfunction, and other diseases and treatment procedure. The others sub-segment is calculated to be propelled in the forecast period with a CAGR of 5.2%.
• Ambulatory surgery centers are modern kind of healthcare facility centers, which are focused on providing immediate urological surgical care and releasing the patients right after the surgery. The ambulatory surgery centers have a more convenient alternative to the hospitals based outpatient procedures, maintaining a strong track record of quality care with positive patient outcomes. Ambulatory surgery centers had a market valuation of USD 5.13 Billion in 2018 and is expected to grow fastest at a rate of 10.1% throughout the forecast period.
• Key participants include Fresenius Medical Care AG & KGaA, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Richard Wolf, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG, Medtronic PLC, Cook Medical Incorporated, Olympus Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., and Siemens AG.
Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2438
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global urological devices market on the basis of devices type, sales channel, urological diseases, end-users, and region:
Devices Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Dialysis Devices
• Laser and Lithotripsy Devices
• Operating Instruments & Consumable Accessories
• Stents & Stimulators
• Others
Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Online Retailing
• Medical Stores & Brand Outlet
Urological Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Kidney & Bladder Diseases
• Cancer and BPH
• Pelvic Organ Prolapse
• Others
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• Hospitals
• Clinics & Dialysis Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Center
• Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• MEA
• Latin America
Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2438
Key findings in the report:
• Information about key trends, technological developments, growing focus on drug discovery and investments in research and development activities
• Detailed insights about manufactures, product portfolios, pricing analysis and financial pricing
• Technological developments and detailed analysis in the volatile competitive landscape.
• New strategies adopted by new and emerging market players
• Estimation about manufactures, sales and import and export dynamics
Thank you for reading the research report on global Urological Devices market. Kindly contact us to know more about the customization feature and our team will offer the best suited report as per your requirement.
Read More Reports:-
Hematologic Malignancies Market @ https://www.google.com.ua/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hematologic-malignancies-market
Neglected Tropical Diseases Diagnosis Market @ https://www.google.cl/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/neglected-tropical-diseases-diagnosis-market
Homogenizers Market @ https://www.google.lv/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/homogenizers-market
Analytical Standards Market @ https://www.google.kz/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/analytical-standards-market
About Reports and Data
Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.
Tushar Rajput
Reports and Data
+ + 12127101370
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn