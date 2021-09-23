Construction Sustainable Materials Market Outlook and Top Manufacturers Analysis Report by Emergen Research
Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global construction sustainable materials market is projected to be worth USD 574.93 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sustainable materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the deployment of energy-efficient glasses in see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. For instance, energy-efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs.
COVID-19 IMPACT
The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Construction Sustainable Materials market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Construction Sustainable Materials market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. Hence, this is the newest report offering full coverage of the current economic situation that caused a global health crisis.
Key Highlights From The Report
In July 2020, DuPont announced the development of Next Generation of Styrofoam™ Brand Insulation for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to sustain high-performance modern building design.
The construction sustainable materials market in the Asia Pacific region is likely to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period owing to swift urbanization and growth of the industrial sector in the developing economies. The Southeast Asian region is observing considerable growth in applying sustainable construction standards, owing to the rising concerns over environmental deterioration and national energy security in various nations, including Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.
Key participants include Bauder Limited, RedBuilt LLC, DuPont, Lafarge, Alumasc Group PLC, CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries, BASF SE, Forbo International SA, and BinderHolz GmbH, among others.
Market Segmentation:
The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Structural
Interior
Exterior
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Insulation
Roofing
Framing
Interior Finishing
Exterior Siding
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Additionally, the report offers market share data for the global spread of the Construction Sustainable Materials industry. Key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are studied to assess the market size, market share, production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, and revenue contributions. Furthermore, the regions are also studied to understand the operations of the key players located in the region.
Target Audience of the Global Construction Sustainable Materials Market report:
Global Construction Sustainable Materials market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers
Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.
Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Construction Sustainable Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Construction Sustainable Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings
4.2.2.2. A rise in infrastructure development projects in the APAC region
4.2.2.3. Supportive legislative regulations
4.2.2.4. Rise in commercial & industrial construction spending
4.2.2.5. Growing demand for green building
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
