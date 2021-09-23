Ultrasound Devices Market in ASIA to Garner $1,112 Million by 2022: Allied Market Research

Ultrasound Devices Market

Pediatric radiology is a subspecialty of radiology, which deals in the imaging of fetuses, infants, children, and adolescents.

Ultrasound Devices Market for Pediatric Radiology by Age Group (Newborns (0-6 months), Infants (6 months-1 year), Toddlers (1-3 years), Preschoolers (4-6 years), School-aged children (6-13 years)” — Allied Market Research