Gallium Nitride Market Business Opportunities, Demand, Insights Research And Outlook 2020-2027
Growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The gallium nitride market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics. Gallium nitride is garnering significant traction in the market and is replacing silicon for use in fast chargers for laptops and smart devices. In the last couple of years, the screen and battery size of smartphones have witnessed a significant increase, which, in turn, is causative of increased power consumption for smartphones, thereby pushing the market for fast chargers.
COVID-19 IMPACT
The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Gallium Nitride market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Gallium Nitride market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. Hence, this is the newest report offering full coverage of the current economic situation that caused a global health crisis.
Key Highlights From The Report
In September 2019, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation declared the development of GaN-HEMT in a multi-cell structure in partnership with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and Research Center for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. The transistor is attached directly to a high thermal conductivity single-crystal heat-dissipating diamond substrate.
North America, led by the US, held a significant market share in 2019 attributed to the swift advancements in the automotive and aerospace sectors and surging demand for semiconductor devices in several applications, including military and medical.
Key participants include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.
Market Segmentation:
The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.
Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
GaN-on-SiC
GaN-on-Si
GaN-on-Sapphire
Others
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Online
Offline
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Radio Frequency Devices
Wireless Infrastructure
Satellite Communication
Military & Defense
Others
Power Electronics
Power Supply
Electric Vehicle
LiDAR
Servers & Data Centers
Wireless Power
Solar Photovoltaic Technology
Envelope Tracking
Others
Optoelectronics
LED
LASER
Others
Additionally, the report offers market share data for the global spread of the Gallium Nitride industry. Key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are studied to assess the market size, market share, production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, and revenue contributions. Furthermore, the regions are also studied to understand the operations of the key players located in the region.
Target Audience of the Global Gallium Nitride Market report:
Global Gallium Nitride market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers
Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.
Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Gallium Nitride Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Gallium Nitride Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing demand for GaN devices in consumer electronics
4.2.2.2. Growing demand in radio frequency applications
4.2.2.3. Growing adoption of electric vehicles
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Availability of substitutes
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
