Activated Carbon Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Size, Share, and Demand Report 2020- 2027
The high demand for clean drinking water and stringent regulations for emission control will propel the demand for the market.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Activated Carbon market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is being driven by its wide application in the medical or pharmaceutical sectors. The activated carbon is used as an adsorbent to reduce the pollutants produced during the manufacture of drugs.
Activated carbon is a very good adsorbent and has a high specific surface area, which is applicable for mercury emission, which will foster the demand for the product in emission control applications. The environmental regulations to lower the mercury emissions from anthropogenic sources will favor the demand for the market.
COVID-19 IMPACT
The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Activated Carbon market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Activated Carbon market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. Hence, this is the newest report offering full coverage of the current economic situation that caused a global health crisis.
Key Highlights From The Report
In November 2020, AquaShield launches Philips Water GoZero, a new category of Philips-branded hydration products focused on transforming how people consume water. The product makes it possible for consumers to sustainably enjoy clean and refreshing drinking water on the go from both natural sources and tap.
Europe held a significant share due to stringent regulations, environmental concerns, and government initiatives to safeguard the environment. The economic scenario of the country is affecting the demand for the market.
Key participants include Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Prominent Systems Inc., Boyce Carbon, and Donau Carbon GmbH, among others.
Market Segmentation:
The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Polymer Coated Activated Carbon
Powdered Activated Carbon
Bead Activated Carbon
Granular Activated Carbon
Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon
Other Activated Carbon
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Wood/Coal
Coconut Shell
Others
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Food & Beverage Processing
Automotive
Water Treatment
Pharmaceutical & Medical
Air Purification
Others
Additionally, the report offers market share data for the global spread of the Activated Carbon industry. Key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are studied to assess the market size, market share, production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, and revenue contributions. Furthermore, the regions are also studied to understand the operations of the key players located in the region.
Target Audience of the Global Activated Carbon Market report:
Global Activated Carbon market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers
Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.
Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Activated Carbon Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Activated Carbon Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Check Over Mercury Emission for Pollution Control Leading the Demand for Activated Carbon
4.2.2.2. Research and New Product Development
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Scarcity of Raw Materials
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
