Fog Computing Market to Derive Growth from the Increasing Number of Company Collaborations and Acquisitions across the World, says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fog computing market is likely to derive growth from the presence of several large scale vendors operating across the world. The increasing investments in the integration of advanced concepts such as AI and IoT will emerge in favor of market growth. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Fog Computing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Smart Farming, Building and Home Automation, Transportation and Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Military, Others)and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028,” the market will benefit from the increasing industrial applications of fog computing.

The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. Due to travel bans, companies in this sector are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. Ultimately, the rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. The report includes the impact on Covid-19 pandemic on the global fog computing market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Fog computing is the concept of distributed network that is used to extend the concept of cloud computing to the network edge. They can be integrated through the internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), making it ideal for applications across diverse industry verticals. The massive investments in technological integration, coupled with the presence of several large scale vendors in this sector, will bode well for the growth of the overall fog computing network in the foreseeable future. The availability of low cost cloud platforms will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years. Additionally, the ability of fog computing to reduce the total power consumption as well as enable real-time data processing will have a massive impact on the growth of the global fog computing market in the coming years.

Increasing Number of Company Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The Fog Computing Market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and collaborations has made the highest impact on market growth. Accounting to the increasing applications of fog computing across diverse industry verticals, several large scale companies are looking to collaborate with SMEs and start-ups. Such collaborations are primarily aimed at maximizing the resources of both the companies. In November 2018, Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc. announced that it has collaborated with Exor International. The company will look to accelerate the time-to-value of the industrial IoT applications that cater to the smart industry sector. Nebbiolo’s latest collaboration with Exor International will not just prove beneficial for the company but will also aid the growth of the overall market in the coming years.

Global Fog Computing Market Segmentation

By Component



• Hardware

• Software

By Application

• Smart Farming

• Building and Home Automation

• Transportation and Logistics

• Healthcare

• Retail

• Military

• Others

By Geography

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

North America to Emerge Dominant; Improving Network Infrastructure to Aid Growth

The Fog Computing Market report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The improving network infrastructure in several countries across this region will bode well for the companies operating in the market. The increasing investments in the development of concepts integrated with advanced technologies such as AI and IoT will contribute to the growth of the regional market.

Report Coverage Fog Computing Market report:

The Fog Computing Market report highlights information on various segments at the global, regional, and country level.

The report contains various details like market share, growth rate, product and their pricing by region/country.

The Fog Computing Market report elucidates the market dynamics that are expected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

The report encompasses the details in relation to application, distribution channel, product type, business strategies, etc.

The report also covers the COVID-19 impact on the prospected Fog Computing Market.

List of companies profiled in the Fog Computing Market report:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

Arm Limited

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Nebbiolo Technologies, Inc.

Schneider Electric

Toshiba Corporation

ADLINK Technology Inc.

Cradlepoint, Inc.

FogHorn Systems.

Industry Developments:

November 2018: FogHorn, announced that it has collaborated with hardware giant Dell, Inc. This collaboration is aimed at developing platforms that will allow industrial and commercial customers to leverage the power of edge quickly and provide real-time insights to streamline operations and reduce costs.

