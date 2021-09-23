Submit Release
Flame Retardant Plastics Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Demand, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Growing demand for flame retardant plastic from the aerospace & defense sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global flame retardant plastics market is projected to be worth USD 61.87 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The flame retardant plastics market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector. A rise in the number of flying hours necessitates the implementation of enhanced safety measurements for on-flight passengers, crew, and valuables. Fire hazards in an aircraft are a leading cause of aircraft accidents and maybe averted by deploying an appropriate flame retardant plastic in the design and manufacturing of an aircraft and interior furnishing. Besides, the use of flame retardant plastic makes the aircraft lightweight and decreases fuel consumption, thereby improving the mileage.

The report offers a thorough examination of the competitive landscape of the industry with regards to company profiles, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, gross profit margins, revenue generation, financial standing, and global market position. It provides data about the key technological advancements, product developments, and strategic business decisions such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and business expansion plans companies are adopting right now. The report also provides an analysis of the driving and restraining factors influencing the growth of the market.

Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:

Covestro AG, DuPont, SABIC, Borealis AG, Huntsman Corporation, Olin Corporation, BASF SE, LyondellBasell, Showa Denko AA, and HEXION Inc., among others.

Market Segmentation:

Emergen Research has segmented the global flame retardant plastic market on the basis of material type, polymer group, application, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polyolefin

Polyurethane

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Polycarbonate

Epoxy

Polyester

Others

Polymer Group Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical & Electronics

Wire & Cable

Pipe & Tank

Transportation

Building & Construction

Marine

Others

The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Flame Retardant Plastics market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Benefits of the Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape

Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies

The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market

Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate

In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market

Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere

Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Flame Retardant Plastics Market

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

    1.1. Market Definition

    1.2. Research Scope 

    1.3. Methodology

    1.4. Research Sources

          1.4.1. Primary

          1.4.2. Secondary

          1.4.3. Paid Sources

    1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

    2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Flame Retardant Plastic Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

    4.1. Flame Retardant Plastic Market Material Segmentation Analysis

    4.2. Industrial Outlook

          4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

          4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

                    4.2.2.1. Growing demand from the aerospace and defense sector

                    4.2.2.2. Growing demand from the electrical & electronics sector

                    4.2.2.3. Rising demand for thermoplastics to reduce carbon emission

                    4.2.2.4. Increased investments in R&D

          4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

                    4.2.3.1. Fluctuating price of raw materials

    4.3. Technological Insights

    4.4. Regulatory Framework

    4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

    4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

    4.7. Price trend Analysis

    4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

