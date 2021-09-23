Plastic Waste Management Industry Analysis by Key Players, End-User, Size, Growth Rate, Regions and Forecast to 2027
Market Size – USD 32.46 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.8%VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global plastic waste management market is projected to reach value of USD 40.80 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The key factors influencing the market are maintaining the organization's reputation, promoting the concept of sustainable development , reducing the usage of plastics Plastic destroys fertility of soil. Plastics contain harmful chemicals, which increases death rates of all living organisms on the planet.
Get a free sample copy of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/415
The report offers a thorough examination of the competitive landscape of the industry with regards to company profiles, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, gross profit margins, revenue generation, financial standing, and global market position. It provides data about the key technological advancements, product developments, and strategic business decisions such as mergers & acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and business expansion plans companies are adopting right now. The report also provides an analysis of the driving and restraining factors influencing the growth of the market.
Prominent Players Analyzed in the Report:
Veolia Environment, SUEZ, Waste Management, Inc, Republic Services, Waste Connections, Inc, Biffa, Stericycle, Clean Harbors, Covanta Holding Corporation, and United Plastic Recycling, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global plastic waste management market based on polymer type, source, service, application, and region:
Polymer Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Polyethylene (PE)
Polypropylene (PP)
Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Residential
Industrial
Commercial
Others
Service Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Recycling
Energy Recovery
Landfills
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Packaging
Construction
Textile
Building & Construction
Others
The research study also offers insights into various regulatory frameworks and evaluates the growth of the industry in each key region of the world. The report also provides an assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the market in the mentioned regions. The global Plastic Waste Management market is segmented into the following based on the key regions of the world:
North America (U.S., Canada)
Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)
Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)
Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)
Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/415
Key Benefits of the Global Plastic Waste Management Market Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the changing competitive landscape
Assists in decision making processes for the businesses along with detailed strategic planning methodologies
The report offers an 8-year forecast estimation and assessment of the Global Plastic Waste Management Market
Helps in understanding the key product segments and their estimated growth rate
In-depth analysis of market drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities
Comprehensive regional analysis of the Global Plastic Waste Management Market
Extensive profiling of the key stakeholders of the business sphere
Detailed analysis of the factors influencing the growth of the Global Plastic Waste Management Market
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Plastic Waste Management Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Plastic Waste Management Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Increasing level of Pollution due to plastic waste
4.2.2.2. Promoting the concept of Sustainable Development
4.2.2.3. Rules and Regulations formed by the Government Authorities
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Extensive involvement of plastics in the life
4.2.3.2. Cheap mode for packaging.
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Read More…!
Gain access to the full report by clicking here on the link @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/plastic-waste-management-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure your queries are solved, and the report is customized to meet your requirements.
Read similar reports by Emergen Research:
Polysorbate Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/polysorbate-market
Liquid Hydrogen Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-hydrogen-market
Agricultural Pheromones Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-pheromones-market
Surface Treatment Chemicals Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/surface-treatment-chemicals-market
Super Absorbent Polymers Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/super-absorbent-polymers-market
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn