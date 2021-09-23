Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Investment Opportunities, Industry Share & Trends Analysis Report to 2027
Rise in adoption of sustainable coatings with efficient and better aesthetics is driving the market for industrial maintenance coatings.VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Industrial maintenance coatings market is estimated to reach value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for eco-friendly coatings is driving the market. Rising demand for durable and efficient coatings, with better mechanical properties, along with the need for reduction in regular maintenance, is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.
COVID-19 IMPACT
The research report draws attention to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings market and its crucial segments. The report evaluates the key factors influencing the market growth and considers the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the contributing elements for the economic slowdown of the market. The pandemic has altered various aspects of the global Industrial Maintenance Coatings market scenario. However, this report offers an extensive COVID-19 impact analysis of the market to help readers gain knowledge of the significant effects of the outbreak on the present and future scenario of this business space. Hence, this is the newest report offering full coverage of the current economic situation that caused a global health crisis.
Key Highlights of Report
The energy & power segment is likely to continue to expand rapidly during the forecast period, as there exists high demand for industrial maintenance coatings in applications such as flares, chimneys, and storage tanks
The Asia Pacific region held the largest market share in 2019, as it emerged as the largest consumer as well as producer of the industrial maintenance coatings. Presence of several large and small producers of industrial maintenance coatings in the region is contributing to the market in the region.
Key market participants include Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
Market Segmentation:
The report categorizes the market into different key segments based on types and applications, along with key regional segmentation. The report offers insights into the segment expected to garner traction during the forecast period, and the region expected to dominate the market in the coming years.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Water-based
Solvent-based
Powder
100% Solids
Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Polyurethane
Epoxy
Acrylic
Alkyd
Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
Energy & Power
Transportation
Metal Processing
Construction
Chemical
Others
Additionally, the report offers market share data for the global spread of the Industrial Maintenance Coatings industry. Key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are studied to assess the market size, market share, production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, and revenue contributions. Furthermore, the regions are also studied to understand the operations of the key players located in the region.
Target Audience of the Global Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market report:
Global Industrial Maintenance Coatings market providers, traders, distributors, and suppliers
Research organizations, End-use industries, consulting organizations, and various alliances related to this business sphere.
Independent regulatory authorities, government bodies, and policymakers.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Material Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. High demand for extended product lifetime and reduced maintenance
4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for environment-friendly coatings
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Difficulty in obtaining thin films in powder coatings
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
READ MORE…!
To know more about the report, visit @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-maintenance-coatings-market
