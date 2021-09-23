Submit Release
News Search

There were 306 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,857 in the last 365 days.

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size – USD 1.79 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 21.7%.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive Cybersecurity Market is projected to reach USD 8.61 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The market is driven by high-level package integration into vehicle ECUs and therefore the want for cybersecurity in connected cars has been magnified. Additionally, demanding knowledge privacy laws resulting in increasing demand for automotive cybersecurity is anticipated to spice up the expansion of the market additionally.

The latest report provides detailed insights into Automotive Cybersecurity market trends, industry trends, consumer trends, market size, market share, market growth, and forecast, along with ranging impact of each factor and driver. It also provides analysis of various factors expected to restrain or limit potential growth in market size over the forecast period, 2020–2028. The report includes profiles of major players in the Automotive Cybersecurity market, strategies being employed, mergers, acquisitions, recent developments, agreements, contracts, new product development and launches, segment revenue, investment details as well as financials.

Have Queries? To request a sample or speak to an expert before you buy the report, click on the link below: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/117

Global Automotive Cybersecurity market growth is driven by a variety of factors and trends, primary of which include rising focus by major companies on product/service expansion into new and untapped domestic Automotive Cybersecurity markets, rising investments in strategic agreements, and rising competition in the market. Development of more advanced offerings is driving rising demand and deployment in respective sectors/industries, and this is a major trend in an increasing number of developing economies. In addition, availability of favorable government policies and steady economic growth across various regions and countries is resulting in an increasing number of players focusing on leveraging opportunities to drive visibility and increase revenue and profits.

Key Highlights From The Report

Within the cybersecurity market, the event of countermeasures is incredibly tough as a result of the shortage of standardization of cybersecurity solutions. The solutions for cybersecurity rely on the specifications given by the OEMs. These solutions vary because of the utilization of various platforms within the same vehicle model, variations within the electronic design, and totally different options within the vehicle. As a result, the automotive cybersecurity resolution suppliers face integration risks to affect threats and vulnerabilities of a vehicle.

Autonomous vehicles are gaining unprecedented quantity of traction. The expansion of autonomous vehicles offers unequaled opportunities to cloud suppliers, OEMs, and alternative industry stakeholders to collaborate and partner with automotive firms to leverage this growth. In order to develop self-service vehicles, there has been an agreement between the automobile manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz, and Uber Technologies INC. in 2017 which implies that autonomous vehicles is likely to be a reality shortly.

Top key vendors in Automotive Cybersecurity Market include are:

Aptiv, Escrypt, Continental AG, Karamba Security, Harman International, Saferide Technologies Ltd., Trillium Secure, Inc., NXP Semiconductors and Vector Informatik Gmbh among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Cybersecurity Market on the basis of vehicle type, application and region:

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Electric Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ADAS and Safety

Infotainment System

Powertrain System

Body Control and Comfort

Telematics System

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Wireless Network Security

Access the Entire Report packed with TOC, Tables and Figures and Outline of Prominent Companies@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-cybersecurity-market

Incorporated with Info-graphics, charts, 70 tables and 85 figures, this 250-page research report “Automotive Cybersecurity Market Size, Type, Application, End-Use Industry, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 - 2027” is based on a complete research of the entire Global market and covering all its sub-segments through comprehensively thorough classifications. Insightful analysis and assessment are created from superior primary and secondary information sources with data and information derived from industry specialists across the value chain.

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

We can customize our reports for our customers, for instance, we can add or remove manufacturers, applications or product types, whatever you need in the report. Ask for it by contacting us@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/117

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Automotive Cybersecurity Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rapid urbanization and industrialization

4.2.2.2. Stringent government regulations regarding carbon emissions

4.2.2.3. Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

4.2.2.4. Rising need to enhance indoor air quality

4.2.3. Automotive Cybersecurity Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost associated with the maintenance of Automotive Cybersecurity products

4.2.3.2. Availability of renewable sources of energy

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Automotive Cybersecurity Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3. Competitor’s Positioning

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape

10.5.1. Raw Material Suppliers

10.5.1.1. North America

10.5.1.2. Europe

10.5.1.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.1.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.1.5. Latin America

10.5.2. Distributors

10.5.2.1. North America

10.5.2.2. Europe

10.5.2.3. Asia Pacific

10.5.2.4. Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.5. Latin America

10.5.3. Others

Continued….

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

Explore More press releases from Emergen Research:

Waste to Energy Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/waste-to-energy-market

Ammunition Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ammunition-market

Light Weapons Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/light-weapons-market

Industrial Control Systems Security Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-control-systems-security-market

Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+1 604-757-9756
sales@emergenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Automotive Cybersecurity Market Manufacturers, Type, Application, Regions and Forecast to 2028

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.