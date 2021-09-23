Head-up Display market Demand, Business Scenario, Trends, Share, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2021 – 2028
Head-up Display Market Size – USD 1.32 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.4%, Market Trends – Advancements in technologyVANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduce Head-up Display Market Research By Emergen Research
The global head-up display (HUD) market size is expected to reach USD 9.72 Billion at a steady CAGR of 28.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some key factors driving market revenue growth include increasing number of vehicles on the road, rising disposable income and spending capacity, rising focus on driver and passenger safety, and growing novelty of advanced driver assist technologies and solutions in the market.
The major function of head-up display is to reduce the need for a driver to look away from the windscreen or road while driving. The infotainment system displays details such as turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, blind spot warnings, and posts road signs in driver’s field of view. Head-up display is also used to enhance situational awareness of pilots during flights in limited visibility in the vicinity of visible terrain, ground-based obstacles, water, or other aircraft.
A detailed synopsis of the market includes the rapidly changing market dynamics and an accurate prediction of the current, historical, and forecast market size in terms of volume and value
Pointer Culmination From The Report
AR-based HUD enables vehicles to communicate more information than a traditional dashboard. For example, AR can help indicate how the vehicle interprets the surroundings, senses danger, communicates with other technologies, plans routes, and triggers Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS).
Automotive segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Rising concerns regarding safety of driver and passenger is fueling adoption of head-up displays in vehicles.
Asia Pacific market is expected to register the fastest revenue growth rate during the forecast period due to improving standard of living and rise in demand for luxury cars. Favorable government policies and easy availability of low-cost labor which helps in reducing manufacturing cost of head-up displays and result in availability of this solution at lower cost is expected to continue to drive growth of the market in the region.
Top Vendors Analysis:
Key players in the market include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.
Key players in the market include Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Denso Corporation, BAE Systems, Bosch, Pioneer Corporation, Garmin Ltd., Continental AG, Yazaki, Visteon Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation.
Regional Analysis:
The Head-up Display industry report mainly focuses on the key market regions where the market is spread, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Segmental Analysis:
The Head-up Display market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key competitors operating in the industry.
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Conventional HUD
AR-based HUD
Windshield-based HUD
Combined-based HUD
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Software
Video Generator
Projector/Projection Unit
Digital Light Processing Projector
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Cathode Ray Tube
Optical Waveguide
Light-Emitting Diode
Micro Electromechanical System
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)
Automotive
Passenger Car
Commercial Vehicle
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the growth rate of the Head-up Display market? What is the anticipated market valuation of the Head-up Display industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Head-up Display market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Head-up Display industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
Read more About Head-up Display Market:https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/head-up-display-market
