How a small startup is trying to bring crowdfunding platforms and help crowdfunders promote crowdfunding campaigns
ePlaza Classifieds was created to collect information about crowdfunding campaigns in one place and help crowdfunders to raise money.
ePlaza Classifieds was created to collect information about crowdfunding campaigns in one place and help crowdfunders to raise money”NEW YORK, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The idea of creating ePlaza Classifieds was conceived in December 2020. By that time, my database contained information on more than 300 crowdfunding platforms from 50 countries.
— Igor Alekseev
When I looked through and studied crowdfunding campaigns, I saw that the basic ways of informing the public about one campaign or another were social networks and the crowdfunding sites themselves.
I thought: «Why not create an advertising portal where I could publish information about raising money for any project from any crowdfunding site? It would be great if such a site connected different projects and gave investors from all over the world access to information scattered across different crowdfunding sites».
The project is implemented on the model of "Classifieds" with different tariff plans.
Crowdfunders can choose both the free option of publishing information about their project and more presentable paid plans.
Any of the plans allow publishing full information about the crowdfunding campaign and providing a link to the fundraising page. The project is open for a dialogue with investors and partners, to become popular among the crowdfunding community.
How does ePlaza Classifieds work?
Classifieds have always been an inexpensive source of advertising. It allowed advertisers to establish contacts with new partners without burdening themselves with high advertising costs.
The birth of crowdfunding gave new impetus to the development of this advertising model. This is how ePlaza Classifieds came about. It is the first project that gives startups, innovative companies, social projects, and ordinary people the opportunity to publish inexpensive ads to raise money.
The only requirement is that your campaign must be active and published on one of the crowdfunding platforms. ePlaza Classifieds is as simple as any bulletin board or marketplace.
First, the crowdfunder must go through a simple and free registration procedure. After that, you can publish your crowdfunding campaign ad. Choose a plan that fits your needs, fill in the required fields, including the crowdfunding portal's fundraising page address.
Publishing your ad in the right category will allow investors to find your project faster.
Use the rubricator to choose the right category from the 30 available. Don't be lazy and write a new ad text about your project, so that search engines will appreciate this text. The original text is always ranked higher by search engines than the copied text. Original text will attract more visitors to your ad page. Finally, click "Save Changes" and your information will go to a moderator for approval. Once approved, your ad will become available to the general public from around the world.
You will certainly be able to handle this task if you have ever posted on Craiglist, OLX, Oodle, or other classifieds.
Since ePlaza Classifieds is a thematic bulletin board, which only publishes information about crowdfunding campaigns, it allows you to accumulate targeted traffic of visitors interested in crowdfunding and everything related to it.
We offer a new and inexpensive type of advertising for your crowdfunding campaign.
Evaluate it and post your first ad!
