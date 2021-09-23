Global Carpooling Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Carpooling Market 2021-2030

Carpooling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

The Business Research Company’s Carpooling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Carpooling Global Market Report: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the carpooling market is expected grow from $13.06 billion in 2020 to $20.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 57.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $35.29 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 14%. Government initiatives to minimize the carbon emissions is likely to drive the carpooling market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Carpooling Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3108&type=smp

The carpooling market consists of sales of carpooling which is also known as shared mobility is the most technologically advanced transportation system that enables users to book a short distance ride as and when needed. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the booking of the car by online carpooling platforms and app-based carpooling.

Trends In The Global Carpooling Market

Automobile manufacturers are increasingly venturing into mobility services to cater to the growing demand for car-pooling services. For instance, major automobile manufacturers, namely BMW and Daimler have merged their car-sharing ventures to expand geographically in 2018. Similarly, in February 2020, Tesla announced plans to launch ride-sharing application. Automakers investing in carpooling applications will contribute to the growth of the market.

Global Carpooling Market Segments:

The global carpooling market is further segmented based on type, application, car type and geography.

By Type: Online Carpooling Platforms, App-based Carpooling

By Application: Businesses, Individuals, Schools, Others

By Car Type: Economy, Executive, Luxury

By Geography: The global carpooling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Carpooling Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/carpooling-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Carpooling Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides carpooling market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global carpooling market, carpooling market share, carpooling market players, carpooling market segments and geographies, carpooling market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The carpooling market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Carpooling Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Carpooling Market Organizations Covered: Didi Chuxing, Dida Chuxing, Uber, Via Transportation, Lyft Line, Waze Carpool, Zimride, Carma, Scoop Technologies, Splitting Fares, Wunder Carpool, BlaBlaCar, Karos, Grab, Ryde, Ola, SRide, Meru Carpool, Car2Go Ltd., Cambio CarSharing, Ridejoy, Getaround, JustShareIt, Zimride.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Carpooling Global Market Report 2021:

Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Service Type (Ride-Hailing, Ride Sharing), By Vehicle Type (Motorcycles, Cars), By Payment Mode (Online, Cash), By Ride Type (Individual, Carpool/ Share), COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/online-taxi-services-global-market-report

Taxi And Limousine Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Online Taxi Services, Tele And Offline Taxi Services, Limousine Services), By Application (Adults, Children), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/taxi-and-limousine-services-global-market-report

Transit And Ground Passenger Transport Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Commuter Rail And Public Bus Services, Taxi And Limousine Services, School And Employee Bus Services, Charter Bus Services, Other Transit And Ground Passenger Transport), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/transit-and-ground-passenger-transport-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/