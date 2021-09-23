Global Sanitary Paper Product Market Trends, Strategies And Opportunities In The Sanitary Paper Product Market 2021-2030

Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Sanitary Paper Product Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the sanitary paper product market size is expected to grow from $67.67 billion in 2020 to $71.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $90.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. Awareness among people for hygiene and cleanliness is expected to drive the sanitary paper products manufacturing market.

The sanitary paper product market consists sale of sanitary paper products and related services. Sanitary paper product manufacturing establishments convert the sanitary paper or wadding into sanitary paper products like napkins, toilet paper, paper towels, facial tissues, disposable diapers, sanitary napkins and tampons.

Trends In The Global Sanitary Paper Product Market

Recycling of paper is expected to be a key trend in sanitary paper product manufacturing. In the paper industry, there is a rise in recycling due to environmental issues like deforestation and increase of waste. Recycled tissues require 50% less water, 64% less energy and make 74% less air pollution, which not only decreases the cost for the companies but also supports sustainability of environment. For instance, in 2019, a Canadian tissue paper manufacturer Cascades Inc. launched its Latte Collection, which was manufactured by a combination of white recycled fibre and cardboard.

Global Sanitary Paper Product Market Segments:

The global sanitary product market is further segmented based on product, application and geography.

By Product: Tissues And Handkerchiefs, Table Napkins, Toilet Paper, Towels, Sanitary Napkins And Tampons, Disposable Diapers

By Application: Residential, Commercial

By Geography: The global sanitary paper product market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Sanitary Paper Product Market Organizations Covered: Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Georgia-Pacific, Seventh Generation (US), Johnson & Johnson, Orchids Paper Products Company, Cascades Tissue Group - North Carolina, ONTEX France SA (France), Oji Holdings (JP), Metsa, AHP Llc (USA), Albany International Corporation (USA), Hoffmaster Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

