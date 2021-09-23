Global Cell Therapy Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Cell Therapy Market 2021-2030

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change’ published by The Business Research Company, the cell therapy market is expected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2020 to $7.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the cell therapy market.

The cell therapy market consists of sales of cell therapy and related services. Cell therapy (CT) helps repair or replace damaged tissues and cells. A variety of cells are used for the treatment of diseases includes skeletal muscle stem cells, hematopoietic (blood-forming) stem cells (HSC), lymphocytes, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, and dendritic cells.

Trends In The Global Cell Therapy Market

Key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. For instance, in April 2018, Eli Lilly, an American pharmaceutical company entered into a collaboration agreement with Sigilon Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company that focused on the discovery and development of living therapeutics to develop cell therapies for type 1 diabetes treatment by using the Afibromer technology platform. Similarly, in September 2018, CRISPR Therapeutics, a biotechnological company that develops transformative medicine using a gene-editing platform for serious diseases, and ViaCyte, a California-based regenerative medicine company, collaborated on the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic stem cell therapy for diabetes treatment.

Global Cell Therapy Market Segments:

The global cell therapy market is further segmented based on technique, therapy type, application and geography.

By Technique: Stem Cell Therapy, Cell Vaccine, Adoptive Cell Transfer (ACT), Fibroblast Cell Therapy, Chondrocyte Cell Therapy

By Therapy Type: Allogeneic Therapies, Autologous Therapies

By Application: Oncology, Cardiovascular Disease (CVD), Orthopedic, Wound Healing, Others

By Geography: The global cell therapy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Cell Therapy Market Organizations Covered: Fibrocell Science Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., PHARMICELL Co. Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., MEDIPOST, Vericel Corporation, Anterogen Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc., AlloCure, Arteriocyte Medical Systems, Athersys Inc., Baxter Healthcare Corporation, Bone Therapeutics, Celgene Corporation, Cell Medica, Cellerant Therapeutics, Forticell Bioscience, Mesoblast Ltd, AlloSource, Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l, Pharmicell Co. Ltd, TiGenix (Takeda Pharmaceuticals), Stempeutics Research Pvt. Ltd., Nipro Corp, Tego Science, Corestem Inc., Forticell Bioscience, Cellerant Therapeutics, Cells for Cells.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

