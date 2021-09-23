Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Trends, Strategies & Opportunities In The Water-Based Printing Inks Market 2021

Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

The Business Research Company’s Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the water-based printing inks market is expected to grow from $10.84 billion in 2020 to $11.36 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $13.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%. 3D technology will be a driver of the printing inks market during the forecast period.

Request For A Sample For The Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2716&type=smp

The water-based printing inks market consists of sales of water-based printing inks and related services used for printing on fabric and paper. Water-based printing inks are referred to as aqueous inks and are dye and pigment inks. They are not waterproof and fade in UV light. The use of water-based printing inks has been limited due to compatibility with substrate materials, but they are successfully used in various applications including printing on fabric, paper, and some plastics.

Trends In The Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market

Many companies in the printing inks market are shifting from manufacturing of petroleum-based printing inks to manufacturing of environmentally friendly printing inks (green printing inks). Unlike petroleum-based printing inks, green printing inks do not contain heavy metals or other dangerous and toxic substances, therefore they do not cause excessive pollution in the landfill. Green printing inks are based on sustainable materials such as soy and other plant-based origins, which are more sustainable than petroleum. Examples of green printing inks include water-based and oil-based printing inks. The use of green printing inks results in a reduction of volatile organic compounds (VOC) released during the printing process. Major players in the printing inks market such as DIC Corporation, Flint Group, Sakata Inx and others are providing green printing inks as part of their offerings.

Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market Segments:

The global water-based printing inks market is further segmented based on product type, type and geography.

By Product Type: Acrylic Water-Based Inks, Maleic Water-Based Inks, Shellac Water-Based Inks

By Type: Flexo Inks, Gravure Inks, Screen Printing Inks

By Geography: The global water-based printing inks market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read More On The Report For The Global Water-Based Printing Inks Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides water-based printing inks market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global water-based printing inks market, water-based printing inks market share, water-based printing inks market players, water-based printing inks market segments and geographies, water-based printing inks market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The water-based printing inks market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Water-Based Printing Inks Market Organizations Covered: Flint Group, Huber Group, Sakata Inx, Siegwerk Druckfarben Ag & Co. Kgaa, Dic Corporation, Toyo Ink Sc Holdings Co., Ltd., Dow Corning Corporation, Evonik Industries Ag, T & K Toka Co., Ltd., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Color Resolution International, Nazdar Ink Company, Sun Chemical Corporation, Wikoff Color Corporation, Doneck Euroflex S.A., Sebek Inks, Dolphin Inks, BCM Inks, Chimigraf.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Water-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021:

Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Oil-Based Printing Inks, Solvent-Based Printing Inks, Water-Based Printing Inks), By Product Type (Offset Printing Inks, Flexographic Printing Inks, Rotogravure Printing Inks, Digital Printing Inks), By End-Use Industries (Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-inks-global-market-report

Solvent-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Cellulose Inks, Epoxy Inks, Vinyl Inks, Vinyl-Acrylic Inks, Polyurethane Inks), By Printing Technology (Lithographic, Gravure, Flexographic, Screen-Printing, Letterpress, Digital), By Application (Label & Packaging, Commercial Printing, Publication), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/solvent-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Vegetable Oil-Based Printing Inks, Mineral Oil-Based Printing Inks), By Application (Marking And Coding, Package Printing, Signage), By End-Use Industry (Packaging, Print Media, Commercial Printing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-based-printing-inks-global-market-report

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/