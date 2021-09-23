Fossil Fuel Electricity Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities In The Fossil Fuel Electricity Market 2021-2030

Fossil Fuel Electricity Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Fossil Fuel Electricity Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the fossil fuel electricity market is expected to grow from $799.94 in billion 2020 to $833.71 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1058.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The growing demand for electricity is expected to be a key driver of the fossil fuel electric power generation market in the forecast period.

The fossil fuel electric power generation market consists of sales of fossil fuel electric power and related services that convert fossil fuels into electrical energy and operate electric power generation facilities. The fossil fuel electric power generation industry includes establishments that produce electricity through the use of fossil fuels such as coal, oil and natural gas as energy sources. Fossil fuels are buried combustible geologic deposits of organic materials, formed from decayed plants and animals that have been converted to crude oil, coal, natural gas, or heavy oils by exposure to heat and pressure in the earth's crust.

Trends In The Global Fossil Fuel Electricity Market

Governments globally are increasingly supporting the adoption of carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology across industries including power generation. CCS withholds up to 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions produced by burning fossil fuels from entering the atmosphere. In CCS, carbon dioxide is first isolated from gases produced in power generation. It is then transported to be stored safely. The ADM Illinois Industrial Carbon Capture & Storage (ICCS) Project, for instance, isolate carbon dioxide from an ethanol manufacturing facility and stores it in a nearby deep saline formation, storing an estimated 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide a year.

Global Fossil Fuel Electricity Market Segments:

The global fossil fuel market is further segmented based on fuel type, end user and geography.

By Fuel Type: Coal, Oil, Natural Gas

By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

By Geography: The global fossil fuel electricity market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fossil Fuel Electricity Market Organizations Covered: Iberdrola, SA, Huaneng Power International, Inc, Engie SA, Enel SpA, State Power Investment Corporation Limited, AGL Energy Limited, Origin Energy Limited, Energy Australia Holdings Limited, Stanwell Corporation Limited and, American Electric Power.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

