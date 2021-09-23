Agriculture Robots Are Shaping The Crop Production Market, Which Is Largely Dominated By Asia Pacific

Crop Production Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery Crop Production Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shortage of labor and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots or agribots. Agribots are used in farmlands for pruning, weeding and spraying pesticides and herbicides. They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients and harvesting. For instance, Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global crop production market, accounting for 66% of the market in 2020. South America was the second largest region accounting for 8% of the global market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global crop production market.

The global crop production market size is expected to grow from $4433.51 billion in 2020 to $4604.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6093.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

Major players covered in the global crop production industry are Dole Food Company, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Del Monte Pacific Limited.

TBRC’s global crop production market report is segmented by type into grain farming, oilseed farming, fruit and nut farming, vegetable farming, general crop farming, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers, by farming process into organic farming, traditional farming.

TBRC's global crop production market report is segmented by type into grain farming, oilseed farming, fruit and nut farming, vegetable farming, general crop farming, greenhouse, nursery, and flowers, by farming process into organic farming, traditional farming.

