The Rural Activities Market Too Sees Technological Advances – Such As Drone Fishing!

Rural Activities Market Report 2021 : COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Rural Activities Global Market Report - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone fishing technology is the new technique that has made fishing easier than the traditional processes. Drone is a flying robot and an unmanned small aircraft with a ground-based controller and system of communication between the two. It is being used for fishing as it can pull single baits out to spots that a person cannot normally reach and move multiple baited hooks to offshore locations. It is highly compatible and portable, requiring only one person to carry all the gear and many remote controls have screens/LCD for better view and fishing photography. For instance, Envirobotics, a New Zealand based company developed custom drones especially for long line fishing. The Splash Drone, developed in Florida, USA is a waterproof fishing drone. Many other companies such as dronefishing.com, 3dr.com and TanotisIndia are involved in drone manufacturing for fishing purposes, indicating an increase in the suppliers providing fishing drones and its usage.

The major players covered in the global rural activities industry are Olam International, Weyerhaeuser Company, Austevoll Seafood.

The global rural activities market size is expected to grow from $1647.11 billion in 2020 to $1742.97 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $2202.59 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global rural activities market, accounting for 62% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 11% of the global market. The Middle East was the smallest region in the global rural activities market.

TBRC’s global rural activities market report is segmented by type into fishing, hunting and trapping, forestry and logging, agriculture and forestry services.

Rural Activities Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Fishing, Hunting And Trapping, Forestry And Logging, Agriculture And Forestry Services), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides rural activities market overview, forecast rural activities market size and growth for the whole market, rural activities market segments, and geographies, rural activities market trends, rural activities market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

