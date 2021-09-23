Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Research Report 2021-2028 | Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Revenue, Forecast

Key Players covered in the Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market are Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare, Resideo Life Care Solutions, Medvivo, Allscripts, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Cerner Corporation, Ergotron, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortune Business Insights through its report, titled “ Telemedicine Technologies and Services Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Tele-care, Tele-diagnostics, Tele-monitoring), By Modality (In-campus, Cloud-Based), By Application (Emergency Services, Dermatology, Neurology, Cardiology, Gynaecology), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026”, offers an in-depth analysis of the various aspects in this promising market. The report is multi-faceted in nature in that it incorporates a thorough assessment of the plausible trends, changing dynamics, business opportunities, and regional developments in the global telemedicine technologies and services market.





Request a sample copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/telemedicine-market-101067





The World Health Organization describes telemedicine as delivery of health services by professionals at a distance. This delivery involves access and exchange of information using information and communication technology (ICT) to diagnose and treat injuries and diseases in a time-bound manner. In essence, the term denotes the blending of technology in the field of healthcare.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market

Chronic diseases, or non-communicable diseases (NCDs), account for 71% of deaths globally every year, as per WHO estimates. The WHO also reveals that 15 million deaths, 85% of the global deaths, occur in low and middle income countries where healthcare infrastructure in ill-equipped. These countries are seeing an increasing demand for telemedicine technologies as in many cases, patients are unable to make it to the doctor in time. Rising need for modern technology in healthcare delivery in developing countries will fuel the expansion of the global telemedicine technologies and services market size till 2026.

However, high cost of telemedicine services and apprehensions related to data breach possibilities can negatively impact the global telemedicine technologies and services market.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/telemedicine-market-101067





North America to Lead and Asia-Pacific to Broaden the Market

Among regions, North America is anticipated to hold a dominant section of the global telemedicine technologies and services market share in the forecasted period. This is primarily an outcome of a well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure, rapid developments in medicine technology, and growing focus on early detection and prevention of diseases.

Climbing demand for better and advanced healthcare facilities along with an ever-increasing use of smart devices will favor the global telemedicine technologies and services market potential in Asia-Pacific.





For More Questions, Talk with Telemedicine Technologies and Services Industry Experts:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/telemedicine-market-101067





Increasing Collaborations to Energize Market Competition

Key players in the global telemedicine technologies and services market are frequently entering into strategic collaborations and partnerships to amplify their reach and diversify their product portfolios. For example, in July 2019, GE Healthcare took its partnership with InTouch Health forward by integrating the latter’s virtual care communications system with its own telehealth platform, Mural. Similarly, Doctor On Demand and Humana collaborated in April 2019 to launch a low-premium virtual plan for primary healthcare.

Some of the major participants in the global telemedicine technologies and services market, as covered by Fortune Business Insights, include:

Boston Scientific Corporation

GE Healthcare

Resideo Life Care Solutions

Medvivo

Allscripts

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Cerner Corporation

Ergotron, Inc.





Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/telemedicine-market-101067





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™