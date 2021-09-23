Learn on Demand Systems Awarded G2 “Leader” Status and Advanced 488 Spots for the 2021 Inc. 5000

G2 badge recognition is based exclusively on in-depth user reviews at G2.com, Inc., the world’s leading business solutions review website.

We have our eye on transforming the learning industry by embedding hands-on experiences and scored labs into a continuous cycle of skilling.” — Corey Hynes, CEO of Learn on Demand Systems

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Learn on Demand Systems was honored by G2 with three new badges for Fall 2021: “Leader” for Virtual IT Labs, “Best Usability” and “Most Implementable” as well as advanced 488 spots in its third time on the Inc. 5000 list.

G2 badge recognition is based exclusively on in-depth user reviews at G2.com, Inc., the world’s leading business solutions review website, and the “Best Usability” and “Most Implementable” badges are awarded to the organization with the highest score in each category.

“Leader” status signifies that Learn on Demand Systems was consistently highly rated by G2 users and has a substantial third-party market presence on social media, Glassdoor ratings and web traffic rank. The company achieved this recognition in both the overall Virtual IT labs category and for Mid-Market providers.

Learn on Demand Systems also achieved High Performer status for Enterprise Virtual IT Labs and Technical Skills Development, signifying that these 1,001+ person organizations are seeking the company’s skills development and validation platform for their enterprise-level operations.

“We’ve been a pioneer in providing hands-on labs that let the world’s leading software and training companies create innovative solutions that promote skills development and validation for their customers, partners and staff,” says Corey Hynes, Chief Executive Officer of Learn on Demand Systems. “Already this year we’ve supported more than four million lab launches and have expanded our infrastructure’s capabilities to support an astounding 40,000 concurrent users on any given day. We have our eye on transforming the learning industry by embedding hands-on experiences and scored labs into a continuous cycle of skilling.”

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, Chief Research Officer of G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 list placed Learn on Demand Systems 488 spots over the 2020 list and 1,134 spots over the company’s inaugural placement. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” says Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Learn on Demand Systems) at http://lods.one/g2reviews.

About Learn on Demand Systems

Learn on Demand Systems, a three-time Inc. 5000 company, believes that validated experiences and challenge-centric learning will transform the way organizations upskill customers, partners and employees. Industry leaders such as Microsoft, AWS, Global Knowledge, New Horizons and Pearson VUE, use Learn on Demand Systems to deliver hands-on challenge-based learning, learning management, performance-based testing and badging solutions. The company’s innovative Challenge Labs are paving the way for the broad adoption of performance-based testing across the IT training and certification industry. To learn more, visit http://www.learnondemandsystems.com or follow Learn on Demand Systems on Twitter at @LoDSystems.