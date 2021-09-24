Unable To Visit Loved Ones In Nursing Home Care Due TO COVID? Nursing Home Owner Akash Brahmbhatt Shares Ways To Connect
Staying In Touch No Matter What The Circumstances: Nursing Home Owner Akash Brahmbhatt Says Connection Is KeySPRING,, TX, USA, September 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2020 and 2021 have been extremely difficult for those who have loved ones in nursing homes. Nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt is working to provide families with tips on how to stay connected with their loved ones, no matter what happens regarding the coronavirus. Here, Akash Brahmbhatt shares top tips on how to stay connected with your loved ones, even if you aren't able to see them face to face.
Doing The Right Thing For Your Loved Ones
As nursing home restrictions shift, it can be tempting to see your loved ones every chance that you get, but it's important that you don't put them at higher risk of contracting COVID-19. If you or your close family members have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, or if you think you may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for the disease, it's important that you wait the appropriate amount of time before visiting your loved one. Their nursing home likely has specific guidelines to help you decide whether it's a smart choice to visit your loved one face-to-face. If you're unsure of whether it's safe to visit your loved one, talk with your doctor or another trusted healthcare provider for direction.
Staying In Touch When You Can't Visit In Person
If your loved one's nursing home isn't currently allowing visitors, or if you feel that it's not a good idea for your family to visit your loved one at this time, it's still important to stay in touch.
Nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt recommends:
Ordering your loved one a picture frame like this one, linked to provide them with new photos of their grandkids on a regular basis
Calling your loved one regularly, even if just to chat about the weather or share a funny story from the day
Sending your loved one small comfort items that you like to bring on your visits, such as a favorite candy or magazine
Choosing a new show or movie to watch at the same time, then chatting about your favorite parts over FaceTime
Akash Brahmbhatt also recommends talking with your loved one about any ideas they have for connection — you might be surprised at what they come up with.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here