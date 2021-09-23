The Delta Variant: Nursing Home Owner Akash Brahmbhatt Explains New COVID-19 Residential Care Precautions
Akash Brahmbhatt Explains How Nursing Homes Are Working To Keep Residents Safe In The Wake Of The Delta VariantSPRING,, TX, USA, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The past two years have been tough on nursing home residents and their families, according to Akash Brahmbhatt. Changing rules around visitation and social distancing guidelines have made it hard to know what to expect from visit to visit. The Delta variant — one of the latest mutations of the coronavirus — has made many residents and families unsure of what restrictions will be placed on nursing homes. Nursing home owner Akash Brahmbhatt explains how many nursing homes across the United States are handling the situation.
Is The Current Vaccine Effective?
Good news: in most cases, the COVID-19 vaccine shows a level of effectiveness against the Delta variant. It's important that nursing home residents and their families get vaccinated if they have not already done so.
How Are Nursing Homes Keeping Residents Safe?
According to Akash Brahmbhatt, safety measures for nursing home facilities during the pandemic differ from state to state. As the virus continues to evolve, it's likely that mandates will change as well.
Many nursing homes require that at least one staff member solely dedicate their time to infection and virus control. Standard precautions, such as wearing masks, sanitizing, social distancing, and regular testing are also being used in many nursing homes.
Akash Brahmbhatt says that it's important to remember that nursing homes now have experience on their side. In the event that the Delta variant surges in a nursing home, administrators and staff can act quickly and know how to lock down their facility to keep residents as safe as possible.
Helping Your Nursing-Home-Bound Loved One Stay Positive
For many people in nursing homes, family contact is the best part of their day (or week). Limiting those visits (or facing the idea that the visits may once again be placed on hold) can produce fear and anxiety. While nursing home owners like Akash Brahmbhatt are hopeful that visitation will be able to continue while the Delta variant runs its course, your loved one may feel more comfortable if you prepare them with ways to keep in contact in the event that visitation is postponed or shut down for a time. Equipping your loved one with a tablet or mobile phone and teaching them how to video chat can help them rest assured that they'll be able to stay in touch with their loved ones no matter what happens.
