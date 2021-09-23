Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, and Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B104197
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/22/2021 @ 1638 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Staver Road, Marlboro
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Benjamin Kowlaski
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report that Benjamin
Kowalski had thrown a pumpkin through a window at a family members house.
Upon Troopers arrival it was determined that Benjamin had also assaulted a
family member the evening before. Benjamin was subsequently arrested for the
above charges. Benjamin was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in
Westminster for processing.
Benjamin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,
Windham Criminal Division on 09/23/2021 at 1230 hours to answer for the above
charges. Benjamin was released after receiving Court issued Conditions of
Release.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2021 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Windham
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE