Westminster Barracks / Domestic Assault, and Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104197

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alexander Sidor

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 09/22/2021 @ 1638 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Staver Road, Marlboro

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault, Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Benjamin Kowlaski

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Marlboro, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

At the above date and time Vermont State Police received a report that Benjamin

Kowalski had thrown a pumpkin through a window at a family members house.

Upon Troopers arrival it was determined that Benjamin had also assaulted a

family member the evening before. Benjamin was subsequently arrested for the

above charges. Benjamin was transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in

Westminster for processing.

Benjamin was issued a criminal citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court,

Windham Criminal Division on 09/23/2021 at 1230 hours to answer for the above

charges. Benjamin was released after receiving Court issued Conditions of

Release.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/23/2021 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

