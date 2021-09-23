Cary Shillcutt of Focus 4 Fulfillment to be Featured on Close Up Radio

LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Who you are is your mission statement and what you stand for are your values.

When people can connect with who they are and what they stand for with accountability in place, they transform before your eyes.

Cary Shillcutt is the founder of Focus 4 Fulfillment, where he champions his clients to discover and connect with their true purpose and values to maximize their personal and professional potential.

“I love to see people really connecting with who they are, what they stand for, and finding fulfillment in their life,” says Cary. “Your core values come from within. Once you're connected to your values, the possibilities are endless.”

Prior to launching Focus 4 Fulfillment, Cary served over 30 years as an officer and leader in the Arkansas Army National Guard. It was while serving with the National Guard that he discovered The Co-Active Training Institute and went on to become a credentialed coach with the International Coaching Federation (ICF).

“We always talked about leaders being coaches, trainers, and mentors,” recalls Cary. “We understood mentoring. We understood being trainers because training is what the military does. Coaching is very different. Coaching is taking someone where they are and then moving them forward to the future.

What began as an interest in better communication and mentorship/counseling within his military organization soon became a passion for helping others through coaching.

“The depth of the relationship is just incredible,” says Cary. “I had been incredibly focused and ambitious and driven in my army career. I had missed the opportunity to connect with people individually. Suddenly I had the ability to connect with people I had known for years, but on a deeper level.

As Cary branched out, he was able to help people transform in areas where they felt stuck.

“People are naturally powerful and incredible and resourceful,” says Cary. “What I want for them is to find more fulfillment in areas of their life where they were unfulfilled. You've got to find out who you are or recognize who you are, what your values are, what your priorities are.”

As for the future, Cary says he is looking for people who are ready for transformation, ready for more fulfillment and willing to do the hard work.

“This is translating good intentions into great achievement,” says Cary. “I'm asking them to have an uncommon commitment to themselves and they're going to get an uncommon commitment from me to ensure that they're going to be honest with themselves. I am a champion for the truth for anyone who is ready, willing and able to help it rock your world.”

