'Outlaw' Country Artist Sean Holcomb & Southern Skye Records Pick Sony's Orchard for My Way or the Highway Album Release
Vintage country breakthrough artist partners with Sony Music subsidiary the Orchard to distribute upcoming new six-track EP on all platforms October 1st, 2021.
Holcomb charms crowds with his soulful voice and outright honest lyrics.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nashville’s Southern Skye Records and vintage ‘Outlaw’ country artist Sean Holcomb announce the release of Holcomb’s new six-track album EP, My Way or the Highway, set to be unleashed officially through the Orchard — a subsidiary of Sony Music — on all major platforms October 1, 2021. A former Colorado ranch hand and Florida native, Holcomb cuts through the Nashville country clutter with My Way or the Highway, weaving together the artist’s soulful songwriting, heart-tingling vocals, foot-stomping guitar abilities, irresistible personality and head-turning stage presence together in one delightfully authentic, ‘fresh-vintage’ country music package.
— Byron Harris, Indie Spoonful
Working with Grammy-nominated producer & Music City Collective CEO, Billy Smiley, My Way or the Highway is currently being promoted nationwide, with the newly released tracks already receiving positive responses among PlayMPE’s TOP 5 downloaded and streamed songs. Delivering emotionally charged songs like “American Dream,” tailor-made for the times we are in, the irresistible vocal and instrumental blend of the album’s title track “My Way or the Highway,” Holcomb’s incredible writing signature on “Let You Leave,” the heart-puller “Drinking for Two,” and the unapologetic anthem “South of the South,” Sean Holcomb is an artist and songwriter worth standing up for in today’s world of endless musical redundancy.
Rising popularity has come as no surprise to the Orlando native’s devoted Central Florida following. In addition to several pending national songwriter nominations, 2021 readers once again named Sean Holcomb the number one “Best Country Act” in Orlando Weekly’s “Best of Orlando 2021.” The top ranking marks the second time since 2019 that Holcomb has been named to the number one spot, and his fourth consecutive time in the top three. (https://www.orlandoweekly.com/orlando/best-country-act/BestOf?oid=2986161)
With a tour schedule averaging over 250 shows a year, Holcomb is no stranger to the road. In a short time he has shared the stage with names such as John Anderson, Daryle Singletary, Rhett Akins, Lucero, Kenny Chesney, Mo Pitney, The Cadillac Three, LoCash, Thomas Rhett, and many more. Often compared to the likes of Chris Stapleton, Jamey Johnson, and Travis Tritt, Holcomb is bringing a fresh ‘old’ vibe to country music with his original songwriting and a distinctive sound best described as a blend of ‘vintage country,’ Americana and country-rock.
The perfect combination of grit and grace, Holcomb’s true-to-life cowboy persona is as real as it gets. His thoughtful lyrics are laced with honest perspective from his lessons in love, loss, life, redemption, and yes — sometimes splashed with the alcohol-infused energy and modest swagger of a rising star. Sean Holcomb’s music can be found on all major streaming platforms (Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, YouTube); visit seanholcomb.com for additional shows and ways to connect.
