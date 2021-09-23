Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1600 Block of Gales Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 19, 2021, in the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:42 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found no signs consistent with life. The decedent remained on the scene until being transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 41 year-old Theodore Dewayne Riley, Jr., of Southeast, DC.

On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 58 year-old Eric Davis, of Northeast, DC. He was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.