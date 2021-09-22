Arrest Made and Second Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of V Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, September 19, 2021, in the 700 block of V Street, Northwest.

At approximately 1:56 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene.

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 24 year-old James Pinkney, of Oxon Hill, MD, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

The second suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below and in this video: https://youtu.be/WUMM95nk5f0

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.