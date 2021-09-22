Governor Newsom Signs Nation-Leading Legislation Expanding Protections for Warehouse Workers 

Published: Sep 22, 2021

SACRAMENTO – Moving to address injuries among workers in the warehousing industry, Governor Gavin Newsom today signed AB 701 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), which establishes new, nation-leading transparency measures for companies to disclose production quota descriptions to their workers and prohibits the use of algorithms that disrupt basic worker rights such as rest periods, bathroom breaks or compliance with health and safety laws. The legislation ensures workers cannot be fired or retaliated against for failing to meet an unsafe quota and allows them to pursue injunctive relief.

“We cannot allow corporations to put profit over people. The hardworking warehouse employees who have helped sustain us during these unprecedented times should not have to risk injury or face punishment as a result of exploitative quotas that violate basic health and safety,” said Governor Newsom. “I’m proud to sign this legislation giving them the dignity, respect and safety they deserve and advancing California’s leadership at the forefront of workplace safety.”

AB 701 also enables the Labor Commissioner to issue citations and access worker’s compensation data to identify facilities where there are high rates of injury likely due to the use of unsafe quotas.

The Governor also signed the following bills today:

AB 239 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – Winegrowers and brandy manufacturers: exercise of privileges: locations.

AB 262 by Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno) – Human trafficking: vacatur relief for victims.

AB 565 by Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) – Interagency Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship: homeless youth and foster youth.

AB 624 by Assemblymember Rebecca Bauer-Kahan (D-Orinda) – Juveniles: transfer to court of criminal jurisdiction: appeals.

AB 700 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo County) – Criminal procedure: arraignment and trial.

AB 744 by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) – State highways: State Route 83: reduction.

AB 746 by Assemblymember Sabrina Cervantes (D-Riverside) – Adoption: stepparent adoption.

AB 784 by Assemblymember Bill Quirk (D-Hayward) – Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District.

AB 788 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon (D-Whittier) – Juveniles: reunification.

AB 898 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Criminal records: automatic conviction record relief.

AB 941 by Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) – Farmworker assistance: resource centers.

AB 1031 by Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) – State agencies: interns and student assistants: hiring preference.

AB 1157 by Assemblymember Alex Lee (D-San Jose) – Controller: transportation funds: distribution and reporting requirements.

AB 1247 by Assemblymember Ed Chau (D-Arcadia) – Criminal procedure: limitations of actions.

AB 1267 by Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo County) – Alcoholic beverages: advertising or promoting donation to a nonprofit charitable organization.

AB 1275 by Assemblymember Reginald Byron Jones-Sawyer, Sr. (D-Los Angeles) – Alcoholic beverage control: minors.

AB 1281 by Assemblymember Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) – Criminal procedure: protective orders.

AB 1318 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Deferred entry of judgment pilot program.

AB 1374 by Assemblymember Kevin Mullin (D-South San Francisco) – Driver’s licenses: organ donation.

AB 1499 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) – Transportation: design-build: highways.

AB 1579 by the Committee on Judiciary – Family law omnibus.

SB 241 by Senator Thomas Umberg (D-Santa Ana) – Civil actions.

SB 315 by Senator Richard D. Roth (D-Riverside) – Revocable transfer on death deeds.

SB 323 by Senator Anna Caballero (D-Salinas) – Local government: water or sewer service: legal actions.

SB 333 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – San Joaquin Regional Transit District: procurement.

SB 501 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Claims against public entities.

SB 509 by Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) – Optometry: COVID-19 pandemic: temporary licenses.

SB 548 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – Tri-Valley-San Joaquin Valley Regional Rail Authority: transit connectivity.

SB 734 by Senator Ben Hueso (D-San Diego) – Redevelopment agencies: passthrough agreements: modification.

SB 762 by Senator Bob Wieckowski (D-Fremont) – Contracts.

SB 779 by Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park) – California Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act: earn and learn programs.

SB 813 by the Committee on Governance and Finance – Local Government Omnibus Act of 2021.

The Governor also announced that he has vetoed the following bills: AB 604 by Assemblymember Tom Daly (D-Anaheim) – Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account: apportionment of funds: accrued interest. A veto message can be found here.

AB 616 by Assemblymember Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) – Agricultural labor relations: labor representative elections: representation ballot card election. A veto message can be found here.

