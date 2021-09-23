Submit Release
I-10 west of Willcox to close Sept. 25-27

map of I-10 interchange west of Willcox

WILLCOX – Motorists on both directions of Interstate 10 to the west of Willcox should expect a short detour the weekend of Sept. 25-27 as part of a bridge deck replacement project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Both directions of I-10 will close at Exit 336, which will require drivers to detour onto the exit and entrance ramps, from 6 a.m. Saturday, Sept, 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27.

Drivers should prepare to reduce their speed as they approach the work zone and exit I-10. Delays are possible.

Weather permitting, this is expected to be the final of several planned weekend closures required for the bridge deck replacement project. The bridge above I-10 will reopen later this fall, after crews complete paving and guardrail work.

For more information, go to the project website.

