Submit Release
News Search

There were 745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,667 in the last 365 days.

Closures of US 60 scheduled this weekend east of Loop 202

40026867121_452e24ee31_c (1).jpgPHOENIX – Drivers will need to use alternate routes at times this weekend (Sept. 25-26) when sections of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) are closed east of the Loop 202 interchange in the Mesa and Apache Junction area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan to use other freeways or local routes while the following closures of US 60 are in place for pavement sealing:

  • Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa and Goldfield Road in Apache Junction from 11:55 p.m. Friday to 11:55 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 25). Detours: Consider using either eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail/Main Street as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Local traffic also can use eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. Note: Crews will reopen eastbound US 60 in segments as work progresses on Saturday. Restriction times are approximate and subject to adjustment.
  • Westbound US 60 closed between Goldfield Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 11:55 p.m. Saturday to 11:55 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 26). Detours: Consider using either westbound Baseline Road or Main Street/Apache Trail as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Note: Crews will reopen westbound US 60 in segments as work progresses on Sunday. Restriction times are approximate and subject to adjustment.

ADOT has worked in recent years to extend the service life of the asphalt pavement along several sections of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10 and I-17, with sealant treatments. Tanker trucks are used to spray an oil-based sealant on the roadway surface. Crews are able to reopen the freeway once the sealant has had sufficient time to dry. The pavement sealing, also known as a fog seal, helps limit the impacts of weather and traffic on the top layer of asphalt.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

You just read:

Closures of US 60 scheduled this weekend east of Loop 202

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.