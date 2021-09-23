Closures of US 60 scheduled this weekend east of Loop 202

PHOENIX – Drivers will need to use alternate routes at times this weekend (Sept. 25-26) when sections of US 60 (Superstition Freeway) are closed east of the Loop 202 interchange in the Mesa and Apache Junction area, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and plan to use other freeways or local routes while the following closures of US 60 are in place for pavement sealing:

Eastbound US 60 closed between Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa and Goldfield Road in Apache Junction from 11:55 p.m. Friday to 11:55 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 25). Detours : Consider using either eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail/Main Street as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Local traffic also can use eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. Note : Crews will reopen eastbound US 60 in segments as work progresses on Saturday. Restriction times are approximate and subject to adjustment.

(SuperRedTan Interchange) in Mesa in Apache Junction (Sept. 25). : Consider using either eastbound Baseline Road or Apache Trail/Main Street as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Local traffic also can use eastbound Baseline Road or Southern Avenue. : Crews will reopen eastbound US 60 in segments as work progresses on Saturday. Restriction times are approximate and subject to adjustment. Westbound US 60 closed between Goldfield Road and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) from 11:55 p.m. Saturday to 11:55 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 26). Detours: Consider using either westbound Baseline Road or Main Street/Apache Trail as alternate routes to travel beyond the closure. Note: Crews will reopen westbound US 60 in segments as work progresses on Sunday. Restriction times are approximate and subject to adjustment.

ADOT has worked in recent years to extend the service life of the asphalt pavement along several sections of Phoenix-area freeways, including I-10 and I-17, with sealant treatments. Tanker trucks are used to spray an oil-based sealant on the roadway surface. Crews are able to reopen the freeway once the sealant has had sufficient time to dry. The pavement sealing, also known as a fog seal, helps limit the impacts of weather and traffic on the top layer of asphalt.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.