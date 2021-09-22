City of Guthrie Achieves Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Certification

The Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO), in conjunction with the City of Guthrie, is proud to announce the city has achieved ‘film friendly’ certification after completing the requirements for OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program.

“The City of Guthrie is over-the-moon excited about the growth of the film industry in Oklahoma, especially in our local community,” said City of Guthrie Director of Tourism & Community Development Justin Fortney. “Thanks so much to OF+MO for this designation. Not only are we thrilled about the economic impact film and television productions are having on the state and cities, which is fantastic, but it means so much more to us to see more art being made here. We’re so happy to be a film friendly community and a part of this growing industry.”

Founded during the Land Run of 1889, the City of Guthrie served as the state’s territorial capital from 1907 to 1910. As such, the community features impressive period architecture from the early century in its historic downtown, which has proven to be a major draw for filmmakers in Central Oklahoma. Unique locations like the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple and Dominion House add to the town’s robust portfolio of locations with the city having hosted a number of recent film productions, including the forthcoming feature films “Black Bags”, “The Unbreakable Boy”, “God’s Not Dead: We The People” and “Reagan” to name a few.

“The City of Guthrie has a long-standing history of ardent support for the state’s film and television industry, and we’re thrilled that they are the latest community to achieve ‘film friendly’ certification after completing the requirements of the Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Program,” said OF+MO Director Tava Maloy Sofsky. “Our office is grateful for Guthrie’s dedicated leadership, businesses and community members who have played a role in successfully hosting productions in their community as well as state leaders like Senator Chuck Hall (R-District 20) of Guthrie who championed our recent film legislation to ensure continued workforce development and economic impact in Oklahoma’s communities from the film and television industry for years to come.”

For more information on filming in the City of Guthie, visit filmingguthrie.com.

For more information on OF+MO’s Oklahoma Film Friendly Community program including a list of certified film friendly communities, visit okfilmmusic.org/filmfriendly.

###

About the Oklahoma Film + Music Office: Under the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, the Oklahoma Film + Music Office (OF+MO) works to promote the state as a viable hub for film, television and music production as well as further develop opportunities for workforce, business and community growth within these sectors. For more information on the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, including the state’s film incentives and additional resources, visit okfilmmusic.org.

About the Oklahoma Department of Commerce: The Oklahoma Department of Commerce is the primary economic development entity in the state. The organization is responsible for supporting local communities, stimulating growth of the existing businesses, attracting new business, and promoting the development and availability of a skilled workforce. Commerce also works to foster an entrepreneurial culture and infrastructure in Oklahoma to encourage the start-up of new businesses and partner with communities to ensure existing businesses grow and prosper.