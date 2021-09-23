MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

September 13, 2021 to Monday September 20, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, September 13, 2021, through Monday, September 20, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 68 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Monday, September 13, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 Shield 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3000 block of 22nd Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Lavar Unique Bragg, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Leaving after Colliding, and No Permit. CCN: 21-130-944

Tuesday, September 14, 2021

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of Ridgecrest Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jason Duckett, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Receive or Possess firearm which is not Identified by a Serial Number. CCN: 21-131-450

A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 200 block of P Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Damien Griffin, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-131-837

A Rossi MP .410 gauge shotgun and a Savage-Stevens 94 Series 16 gauge shotgun were recovered in the 5000 block of Shepherd Parkway, Southwest. CCN: 21-131-852

A Taurus Millennium PT745 Pro .45 caliber handgun and a Taurus Slim .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 100 block of Florida Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 23-year-old Davon Brown, of Southeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Jeremy Brown, of Capitol Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Counterfeit Tags, and No Permit. CCN: 21-132-033

A Smith & Wesson MP9 Shield 9mm handgun and a Rossi M88 .38 caliber revolver (both pictured below) were recovered in the 5500 block of Illinois Avenue, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 28-year-old Ralique Hazel, of Northeast, D.C., 38-year-old Freddie D. Slade, of Northeast, D.C., and 29-year-old Aaron Williams, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-132-053

Wednesday, September 15, 2021

A Ruger 44 Magnum revolver was recovered in the 100 block of G Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-132-429

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Hamilton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Trenton Marquell Robinson, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Counterfeit Tags, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-132-435

A Smith & Wesson Bodyguard .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Javon Brown, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-132-537

A FNH .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5000 block of Bass Place, Southeast. CCN: 21-132-656

A Sarsilmaz B6 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Nicko Lomax, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-132-686

A Taurus G2S 9mm caliber handgun and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1500 block of Butler Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Defonties Anderson, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-132-698

Thursday, September 16, 2021

A Century Arms Canik 9919 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Darius Cam’ron Irby, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-132-873

A Springfield Armory XDS .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of First Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-132-958

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 2100 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Donyell Miller, of Northwest, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Kill, Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. CCN: 21-133-125

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of First Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-133-235

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 4700 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Melvin Edward Love, Jr., of Forestville, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP. CCN: 21-133-259

Friday, September 17, 2021

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2500 block of Sayles Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jamari Prophet, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 21-133-632

A Smith & Wesson 38 Special .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1400 block of Morris Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-133-665

A XGB 4.5mm caliber BB gun was recovered in the 1400 block of Maryland Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Michael Anthony Bedney, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of a BB gun, Driving under the Influence, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol - Vehicle. CCN: 21-133-738

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of 12th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Fitzgerald Hunt, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-133-806

A Taurus G3 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 21-133-846

A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3300 block of Benning Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-133-847

A Taurus PT738 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 6000 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Robert D’Angelo Poteat, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-133-934

A RG Industries 14 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-133-999

Saturday, September 18, 2021

A Springfield Armory 1911-A1 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5200 block of Loughboro Road, Northwest. CCN: 21-134-176

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 19-year-old Maurice Beckham, of Northwest, D.C., 21-year-old Robert Leroy Barnes, of Southeast, D.C., and 18-year-old Shawday Cunningham, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Leaving after Colliding, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-134-212

A Winchester Express 20 gauge shotgun, a J.C. Higgins 583 16 gauge shotgun, a Mossberg & Sons 140K .22 caliber rifle, a Mossberg & Sons M200 12 gauge shotgun, an Iver Johnson Arms .38 caliber revolver, a Mondial 19X .22 caliber revolver, a Remington Arms 870 12 gauge shotgun, a Remington Arms M740 rifle, a Winchester 94 30/30 rifle, a Thompson Submachine 1921 .45 caliber BB gun, a Deringer – Valor .25 caliber handgun, a RTS Ranch & Silva 1966 .22 caliber revolver, a Hy-Score Arms 800 .22 caliber handgun, a Mondial 999 .22 caliber revolver, a Daisy Powerline 880 .177 caliber BB gun, a Gamo P-23 .177 caliber BB gun, and an American Classic 766 .177 caliber BB gun were recovered in the 2200 block of Channing Street, Northeast. CCN: 21-134-235

A Ruger P90 .45 caliber handgun, a Springfield XD40 .40 caliber handgun, and two assault rifles were recovered in the 4700 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Antawon Malik Robinson, of Northwest, D.C., and 20-year-old Kelvin Richardson, of Southeast, D.C., for Assault with Intent to Kill, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle – Crime of Violence, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Leaving after Colliding, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-134-236

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 700 block of Newton Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Jalen Cole, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-134-275

A Smith & Wesson MP45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Nicholson Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-134-337

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of Mississippi Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 21-134-397

Sunday, September 19, 2021

A Ruger P95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Stephan Delonta Jiggetts, of Alexandria, VA, for Unlawful Transportation of a Firearm. CCN: 21-134-407

A BB gun was recovered in the 4200 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Devonte Campbell, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Possession of a BB gun, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-134-387

A Smith & Wesson M2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2100 block of 24th Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Raymond Berry, Jr., of Palm Bay, Florida, and 21-year-old Andrea Eberhardt, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-134-439

A Taurus Armas G3C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the I-295 Southbound Exit 2. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Jesse Langford, of Fruitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-134-465

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Aakeem Sutton, of Hyattsville, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, National Firearms Act, Bench Warrant, Felon in Possession, and Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm. CCN: 21-134-492

A Lancaster .223 caliber assault rifle, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun were recovered in the 1600 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-134-797

A Ruger Impact Max Elite .223 caliber rifle and a Harrington & Richardson .223 caliber rifle were recovered in the 2000 block of Fenwick Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 67-year-old David Schulte, of Glen Arm, MD, for Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Transportation of a Firearm, and Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts. CCN: 21-134-918

Monday, September 20, 2021

A Winchester 870 12 gauge shotgun was recovered in the 1300 block of 20th Street, Northwest. CCN: 21-135-188

A .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of Gallatin Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Marquee Emmanuel Jones, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License – Gun Free Zone, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-135-310

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

###