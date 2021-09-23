Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 1100 Block of 34th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the 1100 block of 34th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 5:08 am, the suspect forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i6t57j-9eRY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

