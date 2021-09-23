Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1100 Block of 25th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Tuesday, September 21, 2021, in the 1100 block of 25th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:09 pm, the suspect approached the victim, inside of a residential building, at the listed location. The suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim while attempting to lift the victim’s dress. The suspect fled the scene. The victim sustained minor injuries.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/i4d5tsQ_pDk

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

