Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron) and Felony Threats Offense: 3400 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Tire Iron) and Felony Threats offense that occurred on Monday, September 20, 2021, in the 3400 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 4:19 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in a verbal altercation at the listed location. During the altercation, the suspect assaulted the victim and struck them with a tire iron. During the assault, a second victim attempted to intervene. A second suspect brandished a handgun, pointed it at the ground, and threatened the second victim. The suspects then fled the scene. The first victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.